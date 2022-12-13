The White Lotus Season 3: What to Expect

Will any characters return from season 2?

Daphne ended up being one of the second season’s most popular characters. Much like the way Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) returned from the first season, Daphne could be the one who books a second stay in a White Lotus. Would she bring Cameron with her? His actor, Theo James, became a symbol of beautiful male wealth, and the toxic open relationship Cameron and Daphne have seems to have even more layers to unpack if the writing team decides to revisit their marriage.

The aforementioned Tanya will not be staying for a third time at the resort after she went Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the gays of Sicily, followed by whopping her head on the yacht and drowning. Coolidge’s tremendous talent will be missed in the ensuing seasons, but her husband Greg (Jon Gries) might just be the overarching enemy of the series. It was all but confirmed that Tanya’s suspicions about Greg trying to off her for a pile of money were true, and viewers will want to know when and how Greg will react to the bloody results of the scheme. Will he get Tanya’s money and if so, what will he do with it? Perhaps take a trip with a new love interest?

Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) reunited at the airport after their brief Sicilian flirtations, and now they’ve decided to pursue the relationship they should have had originally back at the beginning of season 2. Both characters seemingly have no idea how to interact with the opposite sex, as Albie was naive enough to believe a prostitute was falling in love with him and Portia thought the bad-boy enchantment of Jack (Leo Woodall) would give her a jolt in life. Seeing how Albie and Portia would screw up on another vacation would be nothing less than fascinating.

One of the characters who got more screen time as the second season progressed was hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). She wasn’t as well-rounded as the boss from the first season, Armond (Murray Bartlett), but her lesbian-awakening was a feel-good moment of the second-half episodes. She won’t be returning in the third season unless she relocates to a different resort, but we now know there is a common theme that the person who runs the White Lotus front desk is going to be someone of importance no matter what hotel we visit.

Will there be another murder?

Everyone adores a good whodunit, right? Especially when we don’t even know who the victim is. The White Lotus has started both seasons of the series with a scene that implies someone is going to die at the end of the trip, and it is with this intriguing storytelling device that Mike White and company entrap you in a roller-coaster ride of mystery and deceit. People love theorizing about potential motives and murderers, but will this recurring style get stale if it continues in the third season?

I believe so long as the basis for the death changes every year and the creative way in which the reveal occurs is fluid, there is no reason to fix what isn’t broken. Emulating a detective is something we all dream about, and it’s an ingenious way to make television more interactive for the audience, especially in the anthology format this show goes with. When the characters change, maintaining the thematic elements and the plot strategies everyone is familiar with lets the viewers know they can fall back on overarching similarities each time they tune into the new season. It’s this mixture of novel concepts and traditional tropes that has made The White Lotus an awards-season darling and a modern classic.