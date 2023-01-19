That ’90s Show Review: Red and Kitty Forman Steal the Show

For these reasons, the vibrant and unique acting skills that were displayed on That ‘70s Show make it nearly impossible to replicate in a rebooted format with new actors. The showrunners are hopeful that small cameos by most of the main cast, along with an increased presence from the legendary Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Eric’s parents, Red and Kitty Forman, will be enough to scratch the nostalgic itch of their intended audience. There’s also an effort to mirror some of the traits of the original characters in the new cast members, but this results in a mixed bag of mediocre joke setups and punchlines.

The protagonist of That ‘90s Show is likable enough. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Lauren Prepon). She combines her father’s timidity and nerdiness with her mother’s flair for theatrics and adventure. When she’s interacting with her parents in the pilot episode of the series, it seems like there’s a lot of potential. She plays off of her parents well, but this might just be the charisma of Prepon and Grace rubbing off on their onscreen daughter. Once her parents leave the picture, Leia turns into an ordinary teenager of sorts. She has boy issues, problems with fitting in, anxieties about her progress in life as an adolescent, you know, the whole gamut of first-world issues that 15-year-olds espouse on TV.

Leia’s surrounded by a potpourri of friends that simulate some of the key ingredients we loved in the original cast members, particularly her would-be boyfriend Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). Jay is actually the best character from the new additions, as he isn’t a carbon copy of his father. Instead, Jay tones down the wild stupidity of Kutcher’s famous idiot and suffuses the show with more of an innocent ignorance. His progression throughout the season from a bad boy into a thoughtful, yet still-unaware teen is sensical, but not really completely revelatory. All of the plot points throughout the 10 episodes come through as somewhat generic as we await the next one-episode appearance by Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Donna, or even Donna’s father, Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark).

The glue that holds this spinoff together is the husband-wife team of over 40 years that we mentioned at the beginning. Red and Kitty Forman are somehow even more fleshed out than they were on That ‘70s Show. With multiple decades separating their appearance in the two shows, the writers have keenly evolved these parents into more modern versions of themselves. Grandparenting looks good on Red, who has softened significantly since his days of incessantly desiring to shove his foot up everyone’s ass.

There’s still enough curmudgeon in Red to make him everyone’s favorite crank, but the time that has passed since his own son was in the house has changed his outlook on the world a little bit. Red is now a more caring husband, a more involved father-figure, and someone people can look to for advice. He constantly encourages Kitty to pursue her dreams in their senior years, topped off by nudging her back into the workforce as a nurse.

Kitty is still a motherly force to be reckoned with. Her infinitely optimistic energy creates a fantastic yin and yang to Red’s still-sometimes-sour demeanor. Kitty is an older woman who wants to spice up her golden years with the new kids down in the basement, but she also appears to want more. She’s ready for the advancements of the 21st century that are on the horizon. A couple key storylines that follow Kitty’s newfound curiosity in the world is her acceptance of the new group’s gay character, Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and her anticipation of learning all about the internet.