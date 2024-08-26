A Celebration of TV’s Lovable Himbos

Lance Arroyo – The Other Two

If you look up “himbo” in the dictionary, the first picture you’ll see is Lance Arroyo (Josh Segarra) from The Other Two (you don’t have to look, just trust me). Brooke Dubek’s (Heléne York) on-again/off-again boyfriend is truly the epitome of the word and consistently manages to be the nicest, most down-to-earth person in the series. His love of dabbing and sneakers is only matched by his genuine love for Brooke and her family.

Lance’s upbeat personality is infectious, it’s hard not to smile every time he comes on screen. He may not be entirely booksmart, though he does somehow make it through nursing school later in the series, but he has a deep emotional intelligence that makes him quite the catch.

Luther Hargreeves – The Umbrella Academy

Even though he’s technically the leader of the Umbrella Academy, Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper) continuously proves that this was one of many questionable decisions made by their “father” Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Luther is perfectly capable, but isn’t necessarily the smartest person on the team – which is likely why Reginald put him in charge. He knew Luther would be easy to mold into the hero he wanted him to be and wouldn’t question orders.

But Luther’s real growth happens once he finally relinquishes that role and lets himself be the loving, caring person he’s always been rather than the strong, tough leader his father forced him to be. He’s a goofy part-ape guy with a kind heart who isn’t afraid to cut loose, footloose to protect his family.

Dani Rojas – Ted Lasso

Dani Rojas, Rojas! Dani Rojas! This loveable football star has the personality of a golden retriever personified. He is warm, caring, energetic and loves his AFC Richmond teammates with his entire heart. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) approaches life and his sport with genuine enthusiasm every day, and while he might not be incredibly booksmart, he occasionally imparts some truly wise words upon his teammates. His loyalty is unmatched, and it’s nearly impossible not to smile in his presence.

Joey Tribbiani – Friends

While calling Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) the original TV himbo is definitely a stretch, he was himboing before it became the pop culture phenomenon we know today. Joey is kind, caring, attractive…but also really, really dumb. He accidentally buys a boat because he doesn’t realize an auction isn’t a guessing game. He takes ‘no thoughts, head empty’ so seriously that he can’t handle the simple word association of a game show. He gets a raw turkey stuck on his head because he thinks it will be funny to try and scare Chandler (Matthew Perry) with it. My sweet dumb boy gets himself into so many hilarious scenarios over the course of Friends’ 10 seasons because he is simply too hot to know any better.