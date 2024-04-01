Sex and the City: Carrie and Big Were Perfect for Each Other (But Not in a Good Way)

If this is where Carrie and Big’s relationship ended, that would be one thing. But the two continue to circle each other’s lives like vultures waiting to pick a corpse clean. Carrie seems to finally find what she wants in Aidan (John Corbett), but sabotages everything by seeking an affair with Big, who is still very married at this point. They ruin both of their relationships because neither of them seem to know what they actually want from a partner.

After some time passes, Carrie and Big try to stay friends, unable to resist staying in each others’ orbit. Carrie and Aidan get back together, but Carrie panics after he proposes, even though she wanted that level of commitment from Big. Neither of them are able to find any sort of meaningful relationship outside of each other, but don’t seem to be satisfied when they’re together either.

It takes six years and many failed relationships between them for Big to tell Carrie that she’s “the one,” and she accepts his proclamation without hesitation in the series finale. But even though Big finally makes the grand romantic gesture that Carrie has been waiting for, they still don’t live happily ever after. Big gets cold feet and ruins their wedding in the first Sex and the City movie, though they do finally tie the knot by the end of the film.

Because Carrie is the protagonist of the series, it would be easy to blame all of Big and Carrie’s relationship problems on him – he’s not a great guy! He’s unable to commit to Carrie, but is perfectly fine with stringing her along and popping up in her life when it’s convenient. But at the same time, Carrie is also an adult woman capable of making her own (often terrible) choices.

Big tells her from the beginning that he’s not looking for anything serious, and yet she stays with him hoping he’ll eventually change his mind. She sabotages (intentionally or not) relationships that could give her the stability and love she claims she’s looking for because she craves the drama of chasing Big.

Carrie returns to Big no matter how many times she feels hurt by his actions or proves that he hasn’t changed. I don’t doubt that they feel something for each other, probably even love to an extent, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is healthy.