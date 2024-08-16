Ranking the Most Romantic Moments of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1

While we count down the days to part 2, which drops on September 12, here are our picks for the most romantic moments of part 1.

5. Nicolas Tells Mindy How Much She Means To Him

After Mindy overhears his father insulting her and the way she dresses, Nicolas knows he has to make things right. Rather than making excuses for his silence, he admits that standing up to his father has always been a struggle for him but he promises that he will have her back going forward because she matters more than him or the company. Thankfully, they’re not just words and Nicolas does prove his integrity and loyalty when it counts later on.

4. Alfie Shows Up For Emily

Despite everything that happened between them, Alfie still shows up for Emily when it matters most, even if it’s not exactly for a reconciliation. While love is not in the air for the former couple at the French Open, it is impossible not to feel the very real love they had for each other while watching their AMI campaign. As Alfie says, “We’ll always be the AMI couple,” and while this might not be a traditional romantic moment, we all know that wasn’t just a simple goodbye kiss. He was stepping aside so that Emily could be happy, even if it wasn’t with him. What’s more romantic than that?

3. A Rooftop For Two

With Camille and Sofia (Melia Kreiling) in Gabriel’s apartment and Mindy in Emily’s, the two of them are struggling to find some time and a place to be alone. Naturally, this inspires Gabriel to get creative and he beautifully transforms the building’s rooftop for them to have a memorable evening together.

2. Emily’s Prince Charming

At the Masquerade, Gabriel is ready to uncomplicate things for Emily. Taking her words that the only way that this version of them could ever work is if they were two different people seriously, Gabriel introduces the dynamic of David and Anna, though it doesn’t last too long. The two eventually take off their masks and share a dance, allowing everyone around them to completely fade away because, in that moment, no one else matters, it’s just them. What a perfect fantasy turned into reality.

1. An Important Declaration

Everyone adores a good love confession and in the final episode of part 1, that’s exactly what shippers get. After a fun night at Gabriel’s “chef club,” where he comments how his life has already completely changed without the Michelin star, the two take a walk over the oldest bridge in the city. It’s there that they look out at the breathtaking scenery and Gabriel wishes he could freeze this moment with her. As if that wasn’t romantic enough, he tells her he loves her and of course, she says it back before the two share a kiss.