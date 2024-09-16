Nightsleeper Ending Explained: Who Was the Driver?

During Pev’s time at the National Cyber Security Centre, he’d compiled a report into how vulnerable the UK rail network was to hostile cyber-attack, but nobody heeded his warnings. Pev lost his job, leaked the report, and was frustrated that his research was being ignored. Six years later, when he learned that the UK government planned to sell off the rail network to a foreign power, he carried out his own ‘hackjacking’ to prove what a serious threat it was and to attempt to, ahem, derail it.

In Pev’s plan, Abby was supposed to be on holiday in Morocco and out of danger, and the train was supposed to have been emptied at its first stop and so would be free of passengers. He programmed The Heart of Britain to crash into Victoria Station in London – home to the National Cyber Security Centre HQ – to send a message there. Instead, Abby’s flight was delayed and so she came in, and Yaz failed to get all the passengers off the train at Motherwell.

An expert in – as Abby says – exploiting vulnerabilities, Pev anonymously recruited his plan’s various operatives (Yaz, the journalist, the people who staged the disruption at Glasgow station…) and promised them payment for discrete tasks. “I would only ever cause an accident if I knew that it would prevent a much bigger one,” he told Abby.

So Iran and South Africa Weren’t Involved?

Nope, it was all Pev, using international proxies to cover his tracks and to lay the blame at the feet of terrorist groups. He’d created the Tehran group terrorist confession found on the USB stick given to journalist Rachel Zhu, and laid a false electronic trail using mercenaries in Johannesburg.

How Did Pev Get Abby’s Project Mashhad Code?

Presumably, because Abby’s flatmate and colleague Tobi (Gabriel Howell) had illegally smuggled sensitive code out of HQ and taken it home just so that he could “see how it works”. That must have made it accessible to Pev, who, like the rest of them, is a master hacker. In Project Mashhad, Abby had written the code to hack a vulnerability in an Iranian train carrying nuclear weaponry, which Pev used to hack The Heart of Britain.

What was the Transport Secretary’s Plan?

Liz Draycott MP (Sharon Small) was in the late stages of a deal that would sell the UK rail network to a French company, whose operational code contained vulnerabilities like the one Pev exploited to hack The Heart of Britain. NCSC boss Nicola Miller (Pamela Nomvete) was against the sale, and used Pev’s original report into the security threat it would represent to try to make her case, but was ignored.