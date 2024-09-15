Nightsleeper Review: Train Hack Thriller Is Addictive Fun

In retirement, comedy legends and best pals Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner would hang out together and watch films. They told The New York Times that they sought out movies with lines like: “Secure the perimeter”, “Lock all doors!”, and “I want a five-block seal!”. If they’d managed to decode all the UK regional accents, Brooks and Reiner would, you suspect, have had a fine old time with Nightsleeper.

The six-episode BBC thriller plays out in real time as a Glasgow-to-London sleeper train is – and I learned a new word here – hackjacked. That’s a hijacking, but instead of terrorists using guns to take control of a vehicle, they use a credit card-sized computer and miles of code. In our brave new hyperconnected world, it’s not just celebrity nudes that are vulnerable to hacking.

Nobody knows this better than Abby Aysgarth, Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre. Played by Utopia’s Alexandra Roach, Abby’s a fast-thinking whizz kid (think Lisbeth Salander, but Welsh, sardonic, and without the trauma) whose career ascendance means she has something to prove to the naysayers. When we meet Abby, she and girlfriend Meg (Remy Beasley) have one foot on a plane to Marrakesh for a long-overdue break. And then – we’ve all been there – the office calls. Their holiday goes on ice, and Abby spends the next six hours sweating out of her eyeballs and simultaneously using six mobile phones to devise ingenious attempts to stop the train, while being taunted by the hackers. Abby is cool. To someone (me) who has only a 50/50 success rate of getting on the free Wi-Fi in any given branch of Pret, she’s a modern day hero. If anybody can save The Heart of Britain’s passengers, it’s her.

Luckily (?) for Abby, those passengers include Joe Roag, a Met police officer with a very particular set of skills. Played by Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole, Roag is proficient in firearms, hostage negotiation, gallows humour, and looking good in a t-shirt. With Abby at HQ in London and Joe on board the train, they form a remote team to try to defeat the hackers and keep everybody alive. If Nightsleeper had been made in the 90s, this would have been their meet-cute and the start of a beautiful romance; at times it feels as if this script wishes it were.