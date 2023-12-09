Vigil Review: Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!

When an incident involving a military drone – or to use the correct lingo Remotely Piloted Aircraft System or RPAS – leads to murder, Silva has to shift her RPAS to a local air field, and then to the fictional Middle Eastern country of Wudyan. After her success on series one’s boat of lies, this time the Ministry of Defence asked for her by name (and will presumably pass it on to NASA for series three).

There’s a new guest cast including Dougray Scott (Snatch, Crime) as a smarmy Air Force boss with apparently no compunction about selling arms to regimes with dodgy human rights records, and Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Miniaturist) as a stressed Wing Commander struggling to keep her squadron in check.

It’s very much business as usual for anybody who watched the first series – or indeed, anybody who’s ever watched a TV crime thriller. A big, tense set piece leads to no-nonsense Silva conducting a series of suspect interviews in which she’s is treated with varying degrees of hostility and quickly sorts the liars from the pack.

Each of the three episodes available to preview ends with a cliffhanger and the next one picks up immediately that the last left off. It’s a well-designed twist delivery system that borrows the plot-gobbling fast pace of its production company’s sister show Line of Duty, as well as that show’s ear for fun-sounding acronyms and official jargon. You’ll need to focus if you want to keep all the names and bullet-fast information straight in your head, but if you’d prefer to switch into dog-mode (following mostly facial expressions, tone of voice and mentions of your own name) then you’ll likely end up in the same place by the final episode.

There is a lot of plot, and there are a lot of names to sort through, but thankfully, a lot of action too. It doesn’t feel as claustrophobic as last time on account of the investigation not playing out in an underwater tin can, but the increased scope is used well. Think Homeland rather than base-under-siege.

Not being on a sub is a mercy for anybody frustrated with the repetition of series one’s case revelations (which Silva and Longacre had to arrive at independently but at the same time on shore and at sea). The pair being able to chat freely though, does lead to some jarring shifts in tone as they swap between being colleagues and being a couple. It takes some getting used to the cosy domesticity of two expectant mothers interrupting moments of tense global intrigue, but then again, what a refreshing thing to have to get used to in this genre.