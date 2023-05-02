Who Were the ‘White House Plumbers’ Behind Watergate?

And yes, they called themselves “The Plumbers” because they fixed leaks. They were a very literal bunch. The sign announcing their intentions was nailed to the office door by Hunt, Liddy, and David Young (Joel Van Liew) shortly after Thanksgiving, 1971. It was almost immediately taken down as a tip-off to the top-secret nature of the operations being handled in the basement of the Executive Office Building next door to the White House. You can see how HBO calling it a “satirical drama” is problematic. It is based on the memoirs of one of the perpetrators who did jail time for hiring the plumbers in the first place, and possibly sealed the last drips.

The series is based on Egil “Bud” Krogh’s 2007 memoir Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House (co-written by his son, Matthew Krogh). Egil, played by Rich Sommer in the series, was summoned to a closed-door meeting by Assistant to the President for Domestic Affairs John Ehrlichman on July 17, 1971, and ordered to take charge of the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, called the Special Intelligence Unit in the series, to which Harrelson’s Hunt demurs because it sounds like they are “special needs” personnel. Their first job sounds crazy: break into the Beverly Hills office of Dr. Lewis J. Fielding, a psychiatrist treating Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the sensitive material on the Vietnam War to The New York Times, and needed discrediting.

Hired on July 6, 1971, as a $100‐a‐day White House consultant, Hunt was given an office on the third floor of the Executive Office Building. For the job, he put together a team of Bay of Pigs operatives, that gig having worked out so well. The team may or may not have partially reassembled to assassinate John F. Kennedy, who they blamed for the invasion’s failure. Rumors that Hunt and Frank Sturgis, played by Kim Coates in White House Plumbers, were spotted among the “tramps” hanging around behind the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza have been circling since the president’s brain was lost en route to Washington.

Hunt was a storied spy, he wrote 46 espionage novels, that we know of. He used as many pen names as code names, like David St. John, John Baxter, Gordon Davis, and Robert Dietrich, so it could have been as many as 78. The books recount the grunt work spies like himself did in Paris, Vienna, Mexico City, Madrid, and Montevideo. At the time of the break-ins, his latest novel, The Coven, based its featured character, Senator Newbold Vane, on President Kennedy. Hunt’s own narrative is a strange mix of fact and fiction, but all his books put together don’t carry the weight of one letter.

Freed from prison just before his 60th birthday, Hunt moved to Miami. Toward the end of his life, a wheelchair-bound Hunt allegedly scribbled what has been called a deathbed confession which he left with his son Saint John, played by Liam James in the series. At the top of the paper were the initials “LBJ,” overtly naming then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson as the top in a chain of command. Hunt drew a line connecting LBJ to CIA Agent Cord Meyer, whose wife was murdered after an alleged affair with President Kennedy in a still-unsolved case. The line then moves to the names of two CIA black op specialists, David Morales, and “America’s James Bond,” Bill Harvey. Under all that, in a frame, are the words “French Gunman Grassy Knoll.” I mentioned how literal the Washington Plumbers were.

Hunt’s son took the paper to The Los Angeles Times, which balked at publishing because they had to ask what does it all mean? You could ask the same question about the continuing operations requested by the president’s men. When the Plumbers ransacked Fielding’s office, they told the White House they couldn’t find Ellsberg’s file. Fielding found the file on the floor of his office on the morning after the burglary. He also said it was obvious someone looked through it. The Plumbers found Ellsberg’s file, but it apparently did not contain the potentially embarrassing information they sought, as they left it on the floor, sprinkled drugs around it, and let the police blame it on very stupid junkies and their highly unlikely habit of dumping drugs, which they would normally be stealing, in doctors’ offices.