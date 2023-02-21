Netflix’s Re/Member Is a Time Loop to Forget

If escaping from a seemingly unstoppable girl with her favorite doll wasn’t hard enough, the next part appears to be near impossible. Add to that the issue of getting eaten will now entirely erase you from reality, and things seem grim for our classmates.

The problem here is that this predator-faced monster seems to lose a lot of what made it scary in the first place. Its first form was grounded in at least some amount of reality (or Japanese folklore in this case) and can be recognized by several references to ancient mythology. For instance, if a person dies either suddenly or violently (as Miko Onoyama did), their spirit (Reikon – 霊魂) turns into an Onryō, a ghost seeking vengeance. The Onryō will hang around until a ritual to properly lay it to rest is completed, which in this case means finding all the body parts.

The stereotypical long-haired, white face image of a spirit that’s so popular in Japanese horror is originally based on a drawing by Maruyama Ōkyo, and those same features of Yūrei (ghosts) were popularized by traditional theater such as Noh (能, Nō) and kabuki (歌舞 伎). A supernatural antagonist that lurks in the shadows which we are only given glimpses of or a spirit steeped in historic urban legends and Japanese folklore would have made for a much scarier villain than a giant and somewhat clumsy doll. Granted, the addition of getting eaten makes things far more complicated, but not scarier.

As previously discussed, unlike many time-loop films, Re/Member doesn’t spend too much time focusing on the actual day that repeats itself. The students spend most of that time planning where to look for the body parts and, to some degree, growing their friendship. Though the same day repeats over and over again, the only times we see the characters make use of their knowledge of how it plays out is to save a cat from being run over, and stop a plant pot from smashing. So while they’re forced to repeat this period, the only way they can spend their time is by speculating on the location of the missing limbs and hoping to find them at the stroke of midnight (a time when the bridge to the spirit world is at its thinnest) when they’re transported back to the school.

One of the most interesting parts of Re/Member is the reason each of these students was chosen to complete the ritual. In their own way, they were all suffering from loneliness, anxiety, or lack of social acceptance, all problems faced by teenagers their age. In order to beat the red person, they must work together and overcome both mental and physical challenges that eventually lead to each character conquering these personal issues. It would have been good to see this explored in a little more depth as it’s definitely one of the strongest aspects of the film, though it is unfortunately another area left relatively untouched.