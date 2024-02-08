Netflix One Day Cast: Meet the Actors Playing Emma, Dexter and the Rest of the Characters

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Actor-singer Amber Grappy is a LAMDA graduate who already has a bundle of regular roles under her belt, including in creepy Sky series The Baby, BBC Three comedy Wrecked and Sky Comedy rom-com Smothered. In One Day, she plays Emma’s best friend from university, a role played by former Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker in the 2011 film adaptation of the story.

Johnny Weldon as Ian

Johnny Weldon makes ironic casting as the painfully unfunny wannabe stand-up comedian Ian in One Day, because the man himself is a hoot – as illustrated by his many one-man sketches detailing the life of an actor (see them on X/Twitter here). As well as the obligatory appearances in Doctors and The Bill, Weldon has popped up in Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, Sky’s Breeders, BBC One’s The Outlaws, and even an episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Essie Davies as Alison Mayhew

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries star, actor and singer Essie Davies is a big Australian name who’s appeared in countless TV shows and films. They include modern horror favourite The Babadook, The Slap, The White Princess, The True History of the Kelly Gang and many more. Game of Thrones fans might well recognise her for the role of Lady Crane, opposite Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. In One Day she plays Dexter’s loving mother Alison.

Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

Blackadder fans need no introduction to Tim McInnerny, who appeared across the cult BBC comedy’s various historical series as Lord Percy, Captain Darling and more. People who watch films and TV in the UK at all in fact, need no introduction to McInnerny – so named because he’s Mc-in everything, from National Treasure to Game of Thrones to Johnny English Reborn to Strangers and soon, to Gladiator 2. In One Day he plays Dexter’s slightly uptight father, loving husband to Alison.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

You’ll have seen Tomlinson as Demelza in Poldark or in the BBC’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds, or in Stephen Merchant comedy-drama The Outlaws. She was recently in cancelled Joss Whedon series The Nevers, Sky Brit space adventure series Intergalactic, and psychological thriller The Couple Next Door. In One Day, she plays Sylvie, the daughter of a wealthy upper class family with which Dexter becomes entangled.

Joely Richardson as Helen

Another familiar face here, playing Sylvie’s mother Helen in the Netflix series. Joely Richardson has been a fixture on the big and small screen since the early 1980s, but is perhaps best recognised for the role of Julia in long-running series Nip/Tuck. She recently popped up in Netflix’s Neil Gaiman series The Sandman, and will soon be seen in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, a TV sequel to his 2019 movie of the same name for the streamer, as well as Sally Wainwright’s new Disney+ series Renegade Nell.