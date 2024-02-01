Netflix New Releases: February 2024
Here's everything arriving on Netflix in February!
It’s a weird month on Netflix in February; one that will probably require you to be open-minded about the shows and movies you’re willing to consume on the service.
There are quite a few library TV series arriving this month, for example. If you’re ready to start binge-watching Monk, My Wife and Kids, or acclaimed show Warrior, you’re in luck, as those complete seasons will be available. The Blacklist season 10, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-4, and Young Sheldon season 6 will also be hitting the ‘Flix.
In terms of what’s new, there’s a ton of foreign language content and true crime stuff, but original English language stuff will largely be unscripted fare like Love is Blind, which is back for a new season. There are a few bits and bobs on the way outside of that, though. Netflix’s animated movie Orion and the Dark will debut, and Tom “Lucifer” Ellis will be knocking about in new Original movie Players.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: February 2024
February 1
- ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- American Assassin
- Anaconda
- Enough
- Fury
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Moneyball
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Pacific Rim
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
- Shot Caller
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- X
- Young Sheldon: Season 6
February 2
- Let’s Talk About CHU (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Plus One
February 3
- Ready Player One
February 5
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy
- Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
- My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
- Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 8
- One Day (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 9
- A Killer Paradox (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ashes (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Bhakshak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 10
- Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
- The Blacklist: Season 10
February 13
- Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 14
- A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Players — NETFLIX FILM
February 15
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ready, Set, Love (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES
February 16
- The Abyss (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Comedy Chaos (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 20
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
- Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Southpaw
February 23
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM
- Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
February 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9
February 26
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
February 28
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: Millennium (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM
February 29
- A Round of Applause (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix: February 2024
February 7
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
- Prisoners
February 10
- Father Stu
- Goosebumps
February 14
- Chicken Run
- Prometheus
- Real Steel
February 19
- Operation Finale
February 23
- Married at First Sight: Season 12
- The Real World: Season 12
February 26
- 19-2: Seasons 1-3
- Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 27
- American Pickers: Season 15
February 28
- Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
- Morbius
- Snowpiercer
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
February 29
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Dredd
- Dune
- Good Boys
- Legends of the Fall
- Lone Survivor
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- R.I.P.D.
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Stand by Me