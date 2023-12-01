Netflix New Releases: December 2023

It’s a good month for movies on Netflix in December, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie lands on the streamer for those Nintendo fans who have either been waiting to check it out, or who can’t wait to watch it again.

Netflix’s critically acclaimed new film May December also debuts this month. Directed by Todd Haynes (Dark Waters) and starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, the film focuses on a couple whose relationship once hit the tabloids due to their large age gap. When an actress comes to their home in a bid to research their story for a role, things quickly spiral. Expect the best kind of drama from this one!

Also coming to Netflix in December is the highly anticipated epic biopic Maestro, which chronicles the lifelong relationship between legendary composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). Cooper directed and co-wrote the film, while the likes of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese produced.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.