Netflix New Releases: December 2023
The smash hit Super Mario Bros. movie lands on Netflix this December!
It’s a good month for movies on Netflix in December, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie lands on the streamer for those Nintendo fans who have either been waiting to check it out, or who can’t wait to watch it again.
Netflix’s critically acclaimed new film May December also debuts this month. Directed by Todd Haynes (Dark Waters) and starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, the film focuses on a couple whose relationship once hit the tabloids due to their large age gap. When an actress comes to their home in a bid to research their story for a role, things quickly spiral. Expect the best kind of drama from this one!
Also coming to Netflix in December is the highly anticipated epic biopic Maestro, which chronicles the lifelong relationship between legendary composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). Cooper directed and co-wrote the film, while the likes of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese produced.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: December 2023
December 1
- May December — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Swan
- Blockers
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
- Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Man of Steel
- The Meg
- Neighbors
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
- Shazam!
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Suicide Squad
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 5
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
December 6
- Blood Coast (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Christmas as Usual (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
December 7
- Analog Squad (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Archies (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
- High Tides (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES
- NAGA (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
- World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 8
- Blood Vessel (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM
- Women on the Edge (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
December 9
- Love and Monsters
December 12
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 13
- 1670 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Holiday in the Vineyards
- The Influencer (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 14
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Married at First Sight: Season 14
- Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 15
- Carol & The End of The World — NETFLIX SERIES
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Familia (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Hills: Seasons 3-4
- Yoh’ Christmas (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 18
- Mush-Mush and the Mushables
December 19
- Project Runway: Season 17
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 20
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maestro — NETFLIX FILM
- Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
December 21
- Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
- Like Flowers in Sand (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM
December 24
- A Vampire in the Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Manny (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
December 26
- Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 28
- Pokémon Concierge (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
- Berlin (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 31
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
Leaving Netflix: December 2023
December 14
- The Hills: Seasons 1-2
December 21
- Sing 2
December 27
- Da Kath & Kim Code
- Kath & Kimderella
- Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
- Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
- Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
December 28
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
December 30
- Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
- Us
December 31
- 8 Mile
- American Beauty
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Field of Dreams
- Friends with Benefits
- Get Him to the Greek
- Gladiator
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda
- Lost in Translation
- Love Actually
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- The Wolf of Wall Street