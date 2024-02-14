Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who Audition Scene Invented a Brand New Monster

The BBC being a public service broadcaster, it goes above and beyond. In addition to being the home of Doctor Who the TV show, it’s also home to a mountain of behind-the-scenes Doctor Who stuff. Stuff including the episode scripts, many of which are available for fans to peruse online via the BBC Writers script library.

Hot off Russell T Davies’ laptop and now in the library are the episode scripts for the three 60th anniversary specials “The Star Beast”, “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle”, plus 2023 Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”. Read RTD’s stage directions, phonetic spellings of The Toymaker’s outrageous accents and some chilling descriptions of the No-Things from the edge of the universe, at your leisure.

In addition to the main 2023 episodes are a couple of bonus treats in the form of the Skaro-set Comic Relief sketch about the creation of the Daleks, and the sides used to audition the 15th Doctor.

That much-told story about how the show’s producers had come this close to casting somebody else when Ncuti Gatwa came in and blew all their socks off? This is the scene he was performing, and it’s a brilliant showcase for the new Doctor’s ability to switch between whimsy and menace.