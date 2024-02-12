New Moon Knight Update From Oscar Isaac Is the Best Case Yet for Season 2

Although Moon Knight had its detractors, the story of mercenary Marc Spector and his other personalities captured enough of an audience that many Marvel fans are calling for second season. Thus far, no second season has been announced, and recent comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger about focusing on its “strongest franchises” only throw the possibility into further doubt.

But there is one guy who hasn’t lost faith: Oscar Isaac. An Instagram post from Geek House Show features Isaac talking at a panel during Middle East Film and Comic Con. When asked about the future of Moon Knight in the MCU, Isaac described his hopes for the character, revealing not only that he’s game to play the character again but also dropping a surprising season 2 idea in the process. “I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons,” he answers, referring to a long-running Marvel Comics team that usually fights supernatural threats.

The Midnight Sons first appeared in Rise of the Midnight Sons crossover from the 1990s, which brought together many of Marvel’s edgier characters at the time, including Ghost Rider, Morbius the Living Vampire, and Blade. While the crossover launched a few comics, the Midnight Sons stayed largely in the background until recently, first in the Damnation crossover from 2017 and then in a new Midnight Sons miniseries in 2022.

More recently, they were the stars of an underrated video game all Marvel fans should play at least once. Released in 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns stars “The Hunter,” the daughter of the demonic Lilith, antagonist of the the Rise of the Midnight Sons crossover, who assembles a team of heroes to fight her. The game featuredscharacters from the comic book teams, including Blade and Ghost Rider. But they’re joined by some new additions, some that fit the dark magic theme, such as Magik from The New Mutants and the Scarlet Witch, and some added just because they’re popular, including Wolverine, Captain America, and Spider-Man.