The Most Bizarre Characters in Marvel Comics

Bliss

Mutants have come in all forms. No one can control their physical transformation after all, when that X-gene first comes into play. Marvel creators have had a lot of fun imagining how the human body could evolve, but Bliss is one of those designs that might be best left on the drawing board. Created by Chris Claremont and Kieron Dwyer, the member of the Morlocks first made an appearance in Uncanny X-Men #261, which was released in 1990.

Bliss, who’s real name was never revealed, has never been a main player within the X-Men comics, but has shown up on a handful of occasions, to protect Madripoor, get accepted into Utopia and to demonstrate a smidgen of loyalty for Mutantkind. On the surface Bliss’ story isn’t that uncommon for a Mutant. But her power is really weird. Bliss has a whole face on the end of her tongue. With a barbed mouth within her mouth, Bliss attacks her enemies by utilizing her secondary face. It’s honestly grotesque in its execution and isn’t likely to warrant a cinematic adaptation anytime soon.

Ziggy Pig and Silly Seal

Marvel has always leaned into its comedy characters, especially when it comes to toonified animals. Throgg, Howard the Duck and Spider-Ham are three obvious examples, but those are all characters that audiences have become familiar with. Ziggy Pig and Silly Seal are on the next level. Created by Al Jaffee when Marvel was known as Timely Comics, the duo appeared as part of separate adventures in Krazy Komics #1, all the way back in 1942. In principle that’s pretty normal, since animal comics were best sellers during the time period.

Marvel has actually brought Ziggy Pig and Silly Seal back into the modern canon though, introducing them to the superhero universe throughout sporadic appearances. Recently Marvel Unlimited gifted them a titular run where Ziggy tried to scam the world into rejecting the Pet Avengers, a scheme that Silly was too silly to fully contribute to. The characters are always used in a whimsical and comical setting, but watching the looney-toon-esque figures interact with Deadpool and other such famous faces has never stopped being utterly wacky.

Living Eraser

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby have definitely invented some all-time characters that will go down in pop-culture history. It’s ok to poke fun at a few of their creations therefore and the Living Eraser is absolutely one that jumps out for many of the most bizarre reasons. Real name Cutza, Tales to Astonish #49 in 1963 marked the debut of the Living Eraser. The alien was from Dimension Z and was designed as a wrinkled green figure, who’s oversized head was stuffed into a vibrant purple and white suit, very much of its era.

Just like Bliss, it’s the powers that made the character so memorable. The Living Eraser literally acted like the titular stationary item, removing parts of his victim from the page, one arm movement at a time. The explanation was that they were getting teleported elsewhere, but visually it seemed as if the artist was taking their equipment to the page and removing random elements each time. Despite 26 issues across history, Cutza hasn’t made much of an impact in recent years.