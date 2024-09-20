Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Cast – Cooper Koch, Chloë Sevigny, and More
Netflix tapped some big-time actors to tell the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Here's who's who in Monsters.
Following in the footsteps of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story comes Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This second installment in Netflix’s “Monster(s)” true crime anthology is the latest stab from prolific producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan in capturing the stories of killers and the public they captivate. The TV-making duo has a lot to work with when it comes to murderous brotherly duo Lyle and Erik Menendez.
The Menendez Brothers etched themselves into true crime history in 1989 when they shot and killed their father, record industry executive José Menendez; and mother, Mary Louise a.k.a. Kitty. The subsequent murder trials (yes, multiple trials) dragged on for more than half a decade, creating a media spectacle in Southern California and further establishing true crime stories as pop culture phenomena.
Though the world of the Menendez case quickly swelled beyond just the titular brothers, the cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is surprisingly small (at least compared to other Murphy/Brennan crime efforts like Dahmer and The People v. O.J. Simpson). What the cast of Monsters lacks in size, however, it makes up for in star power, talent, and charisma. Here are the main players in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and the real-life figures they bring to life.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez
Lyle Menendez is the eldest of the Menendez Brothers, both of whom became infamous in the early ‘90s for murdering their parents. Their murder trial was televised, letting thousands of households in on the gruesome details. Lyle is played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who you might recognize from General Hospital. Chavez is also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming horror series Grotesquerie.
Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez
Erik Menendez is the younger of the Menendez Brothers. Before murdering his parents and being sentenced to life in prison alongside his older brother, Erik was a prodigious tennis player, ranking 44th in the United States at one point. Erik is played by Cooper Koch, who previously appeared in They/Them and Power Book II: Ghost.
Javier Bardem as José Menendez
Javier Bardem plays José Menendez, the father of Erik and Lyle and an incredibly wealthy music industry executive. He was reportedly abusive toward his sons before his murder, leading to the two arguing self-defense during their trial. This is the first TV show that Bardem has ever done, but the well-known actor has also appeared in movies like No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, Dune: Part One and Part Two, The Little Mermaid (2023), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez
Chloë Sevigny plays Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, the family matriarch and mother to Erik and Lyle. During their trial, the defense for the Menendez Brothers argued that Kitty was a drug and alcohol addict who was complacent in her husband’s abuse of their sons. Sevigny has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Feud, as well as Russian Doll, Poker Face, Big Love, We Are Who We Are, and Bloodline.
Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne
Dominick Dunne is an investigative journalist for Vanity Fair, who covered the Menendez Brothers’ trial extensively. Dunne is played by Nathan Lane, an actor with a long career including projects like The Birdcage, Only Murders in the Building, American Crime Story, The Good Wife, The Lion King, and Modern Family.
Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson
As one of Los Angeles’ premiere defense attorneys, Leslie Abramson becomes the lead counsel for Erik Menendez. She argued that the Menendez Brothers’ crimes were justified due to the alleged abuse they suffered from their parents. Leslie is played by Ari Graynor, who you might recognize from Fringe, Whip It, The Disaster Artist, Mrs. America, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.
Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel
Dr. Jerome Oziel becomes Erik Menendez’s therapist in the aftermath of their parents’ murder. Though he does become an important confidant to Erik, he’s not exactly by-the-book, breaking patient confidentiality and telling his lover, Judalon Smyth, about Erik confessing to murdering his parents. Dr. Oziel is played by Dallas Roberts, who you might recognize from Glass Onion, Big Sky, Insatiable, My Friend Dahmer, The Walking Dead, and The L Word.
Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth
Leslie Grossman plays Judalon Smyth, a former patient and mistress of Dr. Oziel. She becomes entangled in the Menendez Brothers’ case, and ultimately plays an important role in their arrest after Dr. Oziel shares with her details of his sessions with Erik. You’ll likely recognize Grossman from American Horror Story, The Good Place, What I Like About You, and Love, Victor.
All nine episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story are available to stream on Netflix now.