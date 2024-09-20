Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Cast – Cooper Koch, Chloë Sevigny, and More

Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez

Erik Menendez is the younger of the Menendez Brothers. Before murdering his parents and being sentenced to life in prison alongside his older brother, Erik was a prodigious tennis player, ranking 44th in the United States at one point. Erik is played by Cooper Koch, who previously appeared in They/Them and Power Book II: Ghost.

Javier Bardem as José Menendez

Javier Bardem plays José Menendez, the father of Erik and Lyle and an incredibly wealthy music industry executive. He was reportedly abusive toward his sons before his murder, leading to the two arguing self-defense during their trial. This is the first TV show that Bardem has ever done, but the well-known actor has also appeared in movies like No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, Dune: Part One and Part Two, The Little Mermaid (2023), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez

Chloë Sevigny plays Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, the family matriarch and mother to Erik and Lyle. During their trial, the defense for the Menendez Brothers argued that Kitty was a drug and alcohol addict who was complacent in her husband’s abuse of their sons. Sevigny has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Feud, as well as Russian Doll, Poker Face, Big Love, We Are Who We Are, and Bloodline.

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne

Dominick Dunne is an investigative journalist for Vanity Fair, who covered the Menendez Brothers’ trial extensively. Dunne is played by Nathan Lane, an actor with a long career including projects like The Birdcage, Only Murders in the Building, American Crime Story, The Good Wife, The Lion King, and Modern Family.

Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson

As one of Los Angeles’ premiere defense attorneys, Leslie Abramson becomes the lead counsel for Erik Menendez. She argued that the Menendez Brothers’ crimes were justified due to the alleged abuse they suffered from their parents. Leslie is played by Ari Graynor, who you might recognize from Fringe, Whip It, The Disaster Artist, Mrs. America, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel

Dr. Jerome Oziel becomes Erik Menendez’s therapist in the aftermath of their parents’ murder. Though he does become an important confidant to Erik, he’s not exactly by-the-book, breaking patient confidentiality and telling his lover, Judalon Smyth, about Erik confessing to murdering his parents. Dr. Oziel is played by Dallas Roberts, who you might recognize from Glass Onion, Big Sky, Insatiable, My Friend Dahmer, The Walking Dead, and The L Word.