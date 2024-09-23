Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’s Many O.J. Simpson Connections

In a sense, the “media-fication” of both the Menendez and Simpson trials continues with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix. Also created by Murphy and Brennan, this nine-episode series services as a sort of prequel to their People v. O.J. Simpson opus. Viewers of the show will find many “characters” and “plotlines” they recognize from the O.J. case that help establish both the Monsters and American Crime Story franchises as part of the same fictional universe. But, of course, none of this is fictional. It all really happened. Here are the ways in which the two respective miniseries (and real life) intersect.

Robert Shapiro Was a Menendez Confidante and an O.J. Attorney

Hollywood attorney Robert Shapiro has a strange way of finding himself in the middle of high profile murder trials. Normally that wouldn’t be too unusual for a defense attorney, but Shapiro’s background was mostly in settling civil matters for the rich and famous, not defending them from murder charges. That all change when he got involved with the Lyle and Erik Menendez saga in 1989.

When a warrant was issued for Lyle and Erik Menendez’ arrest, Shapiro reached Erik by phone in Israel, where he was participating in a tennis tournament. Shapiro convinced Erik to return home and turn himself in, assuring him that he would not want to experience prison in a foreign country. We see these events play out in Monsters episode 3, with Shapiro being played by Salvator Xuereb.

Funnily enough, this event is also referenced in The People v. O.J. Simpson when Shapiro (played in the series by John Travolta) points to the time that he got Erik Menendez to come back to the U.S. as evidence that he can convince O.J. to turn himself in as well.

Shapiro represented the Menendez brothers only briefly before turning over their defense to the more accomplished Leslie Abramson. A similar dynamic played out in the O.J. trial where Shapiro gave deference to Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey, and others. Though he did remain on the defense team in that instance.

Dominick Dunne Covered Both Trials For Vanity Fair

Dominick Dunne plays a major role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Played by Nathan Lane (who, intriguingly, played F. Lee Bailey in The People v. O.J. Simpson), Dunne covered the Menendez trial extensively for Vanity Fair and helped set the tone and approach for all mainstream true crime coverage going forward.