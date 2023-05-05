The Menendez Brothers Are Behind True Crime’s Strangest Coincidence

In its announcement, Netflix also notes that it has exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for an upcoming documentary feature. Perhaps the streamer felt compelled to do so because one of its competitors also just released an attention-grabbing Menendez documentary of its own. Peacock’s Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed takes a fresh look at Lyle and Erik’s main trial defense. The brothers claimed that they committed the murders out of fear for their own lives from their father following a lifetime of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse.

The Peacock documentary, which premiered May 1, reportedly contains fresh evidence supporting this claim and it’s something Netflix will undoubtedly want to look into both with its Monster(s) sequel and untitled Menendez documentary.

But why is the Menendez case enjoying renewed interest in 2023? Probably for the same reasons that made it a media spectacle in the early ’90s. The Menendez murders had pretty much everything a true crime story needs to become a sensation. The Menendez family was both respected and rich and the boys’ odd behavior after killing their parents was perfect fodder for the tabloids at the time.

In the months following their parents murders on Aug. 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik engaged in an opulent spending spree that included the purchasing of a Buffalo wing restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey, a Rolex, a Porsche, and extensive tennis lessons to compete in a tennis tournament in Israel. Whether this was an unexpected reaction to grief or outright gloating over successfully killing their parents is up for debate. But the Menendez’s $700,000 months of spending did contribute to one of the strangest true crime coincidences of all time.

In 2018 a true crime fan decided to look for evidence of all the expenses the brothers made in the time between their parents murder and their own arrest. Eventually that fan-turned-investigator, Stephen Zerance, uncovered something truly bizarre. You see, at some point during Lyle and Erik’s post-murder binge, they decided to check out a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. And since no expense need spared, they likely sat courtside. Zerance ordered a bunch of bulk 1989 season basketball cards off of eBay, starting flipping through them, and made a startling discovery.

Mood: my Mark Jackson basketball card with cameos from the Menendez brothers in the background pic.twitter.com/kqmLag0uze — STEPHEN ZERANCE (@stephnz) August 12, 2018

Zerance’s tweet would eventually go viral when it was posted to Reddit and boosted by ESPN reporter Darren Rovell. Here’s a clearer version of the card, Lyle and Erik are seated courtside to the left of Jackson.