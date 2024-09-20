Dominick Dunne’s Tragedy Looms Large Over Netflix’s Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Who Was Dominique Dunne?

Born on November 23, 1959, Dominique Ellen Dunne and was the youngest child of writer, journalist, and producer Dominick Dunne and ranching heiress Ellen Griffin Dunne. As a member of a showbiz family (in addition to her father’s film experience, she had familial connections to luminaries such as Joan Didion and Gary Cooper), Dominique got into acting early on. Her first role was in the 1979 TV movie Diary of a Teenage Hitchhiker.

Following a run of work as supporting characters in a succession of popular ’80s TV series, Dunne got her big break by joining the cast of Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg’s 1982 horror hit Poltergeist. Dunne played Dana Freeling, the eldest child in a middle-class California family being tormented by vengeful spirits. Poltergeist would prove to be a big success but Dunne died before production began on its first sequel Poltergeist II: The Other Side, a tragedy that would contribute to Poltergeist’s reputation as a “cursed film.”

What Happened to Dominique Dunne and Who Is John Sweeney?

Throughout 1981 and much of 1982, Dominique Dunne was in an abusive relationship with John Thomas Sweeney, a sous chef at a Los Angeles restaurant whom she met at a party. Sweeney was possessive, jealous and eventually became violent with Dunne. On at least two occasions – less than a month apart – Dunne had to flee from Sweeney and stay with her mother. It was the second violent event on September 26, 1982, in which Sweeney choked Dunne, that led to her breaking off the relationship and changing the locks on her home.

On October 30, 1982, Sweeney called Dunne’s home phone and then arrived at her front door 10 minutes later. Dunne agreed to speak to Sweeney on her front porch while her V co-star David Packer, who she was running lines with, remained inside. Packer then heard screams and a thud outside and called the police (who inexplicably told him that Dunne’s house was outside of their jurisdiction). Going outside to investigate, Packer saw Sweeney kneeling over an unconscious Dunne. Upon the police’s eventual arrival, Sweeney told them “I killed my girlfriend, and I tried to kill myself.” We see this chaotic moment play out in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Another scene that viewers are subjected to is the heartbreaking medical aftermath of Sweeney’s attack. In the days following the attack, Dominique Dunne never regained consciousness and she was declared brain dead due to oxygen deprivation from Sweeney’s chokehold. Her mother and father had to make the decision to remove her from life support. She died on November 4, just weeks before her 23rd birthday. Sweeney was eventually convicted of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison.

What Does Dominick Dunne Have to Do With the Menendez Brothers?

Outside of flashbacks, neither Dominique Dunne nor anyone else involved with her tragic death plays a major role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, save for one big exception. Dominique’s father Dominick Dunne is a central figure in the series and the actor who plays him, Nathan Lane, appears fifth-billed in the credits. That’s because the Lyle and Erik Menendez story cannot properly be told without the Dominick Dunne story.