Beast Isn’t Just an “Idris Elba vs. Lion” Monster Movie

The pitch is pretty strong. It’s Idris Elba versus a lion. It’s Jaws on land. And it’s from a director who has well-proven teeth when it comes to the action and disaster movie genres. Icelander Baltasar Kormákur, who made true story-based adventures Everest and The Deep, as well as actioners including 2 Guns and Contraband, has a further connection to the material. When he was little, he wanted to be “a lion scientist.”

“I have always been fascinated by animals, but [particularly] lions. So I was like, ‘Okay, this is something I would love to do,’” he tells Den of Geek magazine. Kormákur is talking to us from London, where he’s currently in the edit suite putting the finishing touches on the movie. He had one condition when agreeing to the project: “I made it clear that, if I was to do this movie, I would have to shoot it in Africa.”

The movie follows Idris Elba as Doctor Nate Samuels, a father of two teenage girls who is taking his daughters on safari to connect with the place where their recently deceased mother grew up. It’s a pilgrimage for the family, with the hope that they can bond after their collective loss.

Filming took place in South Africa, from Cape Town to Limpopo, to Northern Cape. “It’s the three corners of the country,” says Kormákur. “​​I wanted to get versatility in the land. I wanted to show you more. I wanted to get the city look and the more bush, savanna look of it.”