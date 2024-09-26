Ludwig Ending Explained: the Sinclair Case, DI Neville, & Cracking James’ Code

Sinclair was a client of Holly Pinder (Sophie Willan), the Cambridge police HQ’s computer whizz, who had a side line in leaking police information to the press. He paid her for stories that he published on his blog, most of which were nonsense, but one of which was real and must have been extremely incriminating for somebody in the police service. The attempted cover-up of that one true story, whatever it was, got Sinclair and the thief killed, sent DI Neville into hiding with his family, and is the reason that James disappeared. What was the story? That’s for James, Lucy and Henry (Dylan Hughes) to find out.

James’ Storage Unit and Cracking the Code

James’ orange wallpaper-covered notebook contained his coded notes on the Sinclair investigation, but was the code was uncrackable without the source of the cipher James had used to encode it, even for puzzle-setter Ludwig. Fearing that his phone calls were being monitored, James left another coded message on John’s ancient mobile phone. He told him that he hadn’t disappeared due to the case but had simply followed in their father’s footsteps and walked out on his family. “I’m the bowerbird,” he repeated. John realised that was a hint towards the illustrated book about birds that the twins had owned as children, and which James had passed on to his son Henry. The entry for the bowerbird was the cipher James had used to encode the notebook. Once deciphered, it led James and co. to a storage unit.

There, they discovered hundreds of boxes of files, which had been taken from Sinclair’s (see above) house after his murder. The evidence had gone missing while being transported – as part of the cover-up, John initially assumed, but it turned out that James had intercepted them and was hiding them at his secret storage unit. Somewhere in Sinclair’s boxes was the incriminating story that this whole police cover-up is trying to keep quiet. Now, they just have to sift through it all and find out what it is.

Where is James?

Nearby. From a short distance away, he watched John, Lucy and Henry discover the storage unit, but didn’t approach them, presumably for their own safety. James and DI Neville fear for their lives due to their investigation into the Sinclair cover-up, and so have gone to ground. What doesn’t make sense is that whoever is the threat to James, didn’t target John the whole time that he was pretending to be James – unless they knew all along that it was an impersonation?

Who killed Holly Pinder?

It wasn’t Lucy. Holly was killed by the man pretending to be her boyfriend, who was actually her co-conspirator in the blackmail and extortion business they were running. In an extreme coincidence, he discovered that Holly had been ripping him off at the exact time that she’d invited Lucy over to blackmail her about the whole John-pretending-to-be-James business. He slit Holly’s throat, there was a switcheroo with the almost identical kitchen knife that (also in an extreme coincidence) Lucy had brought with her to Holly’s, and Lucy was seemingly left red-handed.

Holly was the one taking surveillance photographs of John at home at night, and had worked out that he was really James’ identical twin. She tested her theory by falsely telling John that she and James had kissed at the work Christmas party, just to see his reaction. When he went along with it, she knew that he couldn’t be James because they had never kissed. Holly was planning to add Lucy and James to her list of blackmail victims, which is why she invited Lucy to her flat on the night she was killed.