How Lost’s Worst Episode Helped Save the Show

But if you find yourself thinking “Wow, that sounds like a Jack-heavy episode,” then you’ve put your finger on part of the problem. While the hate that Jack has received over the years has arguably been stretched past the point of reason, much of the disdain for Jack as a character is rooted in valid criticisms.

In a show defined by how its characters grow and what we learn about their past, Jack remained a stick in the mud. Early on, he was placed at the center of the series’ ensemble cast, yet largely functioned as a voice of stubborn dissent while those around him had more interesting adventures. To make matters worse, Jack’s flashback episodes often repeated the same talking points (Daddy issues and substance abuse? Gasp!) whereas many other flashbacks gradually revealed richer character tapestries. At the very least, they were often more independently entertaining.

Those flashbacks are the main reason why “Stranger in a Strange Land” is despised rather than disliked. A shocking amount of the episode focuses on a trip Jack took to Thailand. There, he has a fling with a woman named Achara (an often-better Bai Ling) who claims to be able to tattoo people with markings that reveal their true nature. A sullen and increasingly belligerent (try to be surprised) Jack eventually goads Achara into giving him the supposedly mystical tattoos.

While the episode captures the thrills of hearing about some dude’s trip to Thailand (“Bro,” he’ll claim. “It’s wild”), it’s the tattoo plot point that is most often remembered and ridiculed. Previews for “Stranger in a Strange Land” teased answers to three of Lost’s “biggest mysteries.” Two of those mysteries ended up being the whereabouts of relatively minor characters, while the third seems to relate to the origins of Jack’s tattoos: a question few ever asked before the series suggested it was a significant part of the puzzle.

There had been bad and largely forgettable episodes of Lost before “Stranger in a Strange Land,” but that tease truly upset fans who begged for the show to start delivering answers rather than more mysteries. A bad filler episode in a 23-episode season is one thing. A bad filler episode that teases something significant and delivers a wheel-spinning, Jack-focused adventure that validates most criticisms directed towards that character and the series up until that point is something else entirely.

Even removed from those expectations, “Stranger in a Strange Land” is a particularly poorly acted, poorly written, and poorly paced entry in a series that was about to be firing on all cylinders. Unless you long to watch Jack fly a kite while nearly everyone else puts their plots on hold for a week, you can probably skip it.