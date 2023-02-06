The Most Shocking Lost Episodes

We are first introduced to Desmond’s time-hopping abilities in the season 3 episode “Flashes Before Your Eyes.” After the hatch exploded, Desmond gained the ability to see into both the past and the future, the latter of which culminates in the realization that poor Charlie is destined to die. To this point in its run, Lost had flirted with sci-fi but this is the first episode that truly dives into the sci-fi pool headfirst. It also serves as a precursor to season 4’s “The Constant,” one of the best ever episodes of Lost…and television at large.

Season 3 Episode 13: The Man from Tallahassee

Original air date: 3/21/07

The first half of Lost’s third season is understandably regarded as its weakest run, a perception that showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse largely concur with. That’s because the first six episodes of season three represent the last time that the show operated without an end date in sight. Thankfully, the producers and ABC came to an agreement to conclude the show after six seasons during the season 3 hiatus. By the time season 3 episode 13 rolled around, Lost was finally starting to get out of its wheel-spinning doldrums.

“The Man From Tallahassee” is technically a Locke-centric episode as it flashes back to reveal how he came to be paraplegic. In reality though, Locke, Jack, Sawyer, and Benjamin Linus (the aforementioned Michael Emerson a.k.a. Henry Gale) all get equal play here – and it rules. Somehow, the one question that fans wanted to know the most (how did Locke get in a wheelchair) becomes the least explosive revelation in this episode. In its place is the news that Locke’s father Anthony Cooper (Kevin Tighe) is the man who not only ruined his life, but Sawyer’s as well. Oh, and he’s on the Island. Oh, and Locke blows up a submarine.

Season 3 Episode 20: The Man Behind the Curtain

Original air date: 5/9/07

After getting that much sought after end date, Lost came to life in the second half of season 3. It’s just banger after banger here and one of the most shocking installments is undoubtedly episode 20 “The Man Behind the Curtain.” This is the first episode to feature a flashback to the one of the series’ most important characters: Ben. We get to see how the current Other leader grew up with DHARMA Initiative hippies and how he came to betray them for his new family. But it’s in the present where things really get going.