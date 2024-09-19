The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Servant of the Secret Fire

We do see the true extent of Sauron’s ability to mess with Celebrimbor’s mind at the end of the episode, as he is able to make Celebrimbor see a beautiful sunny, peaceful day full of happy Elves when in fact, Eregion is under siege (and it is nighttime). This must be one of the most quietly tragic scenes in the series. Celebrimbor smiles in relief as he watches children play and people at peace, but we know that it is a lie, and that those same children are suffering and screaming in a city that is on fire. It is also a timely reminder of just how powerful Sauron truly is.

It is good to see a bit more of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) this week, though she does not exactly cover herself in glory as she falls for Adar’s tricks. Being deceived by the incredibly powerful Sauron the Deceiver is one thing, but falling for Adar’s fairly basic play is not a high point for her. Galadriel is probably the only character whose storyline is a bit weaker this season than in season 1, but it’s still nice to see her lock horns with Adar (Sam Hazeldine) in his tent, and hopefully she will have a chance to get a bit more involved with the action in the remaining two episodes.

There is some good dialogue in this episode, and the writers are still incorporating a lot of direct quotes from J. R. R. Tolkien. It is always nice to hear Tolkien’s words, though it is also good to hear the writers incorporating their own ideas and dialogue as well. “Faith is not faith if it is not lived,” is an especially nice line that encapsulates an idea Tolkien would thoroughly have approved of effectively.

One Tolkien quotation that sticks out like a sore thumb is when Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) says to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), “Many that die deserve life; some that live deserve death. Who are you to give it to them?” This is a mis-quote of Gandalf’s words to Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, when Frodo complained that it was a pity that Bilbo did not kill Gollum when he had the chance. Gandalf tells him that “it’s a pity that stayed Bilbo’s hand,” and says, “Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment. For even the very wise cannot see all ends.” Originally part of Frodo and Gandalf’s long conversation in the Shire, the Peter Jackson film adaptation moved these lines to Moria, but kept the lines and their meaning otherwise unchanged. Gandalf is eventually vindicated when Gollum inadvertently saves the world at Mount Doom by fighting Frodo for the Ring and going down with it.

What Tom Bombadil says to the Stranger here is slightly different and has a completely different meaning. Bombadil is telling the Stranger that he has to choose between saving Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards), and learning to use his power – something which is very obviously a test, since it is horribly out of character. The inverted quotation is really quite sinister, implying that it is not worth trying to save someone’s life, which is very different meaning to Tolkien’s; Tolkien (through Gandalf) was saying that we should not be too eager to deal out death to others, not that we should give up on saving lives. Even if this does turn out to be a test (as it almost certainly will), this is a horrible inversion of Tolkien’s line and its meaning, which makes it more of a grating irritation than a nice homage.

Probably-Gandalf is learning to work with the “Secret Fire,” which both confirms that he is almost certainly Gandalf, and shows what his current problem is. The Stranger is frustrated at his inability to “master” the Secret Fire, but when Gandalf confronts the Balrog in The Fellowship of the Ring, he proclaims himself “Servant of the Secret Fire,” indicating that the key is to put yourself in the service of greater forces rather than trying to control them, something Tom Bombadil confirms in this episode when he talks about needing to be “in service of the Secret Fire.” This is another message Tolkien himself would almost certainly have approved of, so we are confident this story is going in a suitably Tolkien-like direction.