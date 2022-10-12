The Rings of Power: The “Secret Code” for Fans to Decipher in the Opening Titles

“I read them all as a kid. I was into it,” Crawford laughs. “But there’s people who can speak Elvish! And I think, if anything, we just wanted to have the utmost respect and appreciation for that. And we had a plethora of help from the show as well. We had a CG expert who was there, and a Tolkien person we consulted on [the meaning of] some of the icons.”

Though there are plenty of images that eagle-eyed Tolkien fans are likely to identify throughout the opening credits, from a pair of trees that could represent anything from the two Trees of Valinor to the White Tree of Numenor or its later descendant, the White Tree of Gondor. There’s an object that looks a lot like a silmaril and a steadily encroaching vein of dark sand that could easily represent Melkor, Morgoth, or even Sauron.

“I think everything is built with almost a double or a triple meaning,” she says. “Take, for instance, the island of Numenor—it shows as a map, but it’s also in transition. It’s between two different things, so [its meaning] is somewhat hidden. There’s meaning in terms of the history of Numenor and what happens to it. There’s a whole story there. But there’s also a story in just that transition as well—that realms rise and fall and the idea of time in Tolkien is so important.”

Rings and ring shapes also show up throughout the title sequence, rotating in groups of nine (for the rings of men), seven (for those that belong to the dwarves), and three (for the elves) before being dominated by a single larger, central circle (for the one to rule them all).

“We kind of set out to make this little art film, something that maybe the inside fans or the literary versions of Tolkien fans would understand immediately,” Bashore says. “The sacred geometry, it’s right there. But to maybe many people, they’re like ‘Why am I watching sand dance around?’ So it’s a little bit coded, like a great book cover where you’re like this is a whole world filled with a lot of different things, but it’s kind of disguised as an abstract.”

The final product was one of several ideas pitched to the series’ showrunners, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, who the pair described as “the most earnest, die-hard fans” of the Tolkien universe. “They love it, and they just want to make a great thing,” Crawford says.