Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time and Recap So Far

This article contains spoilers

It’s hard to believe, but we’re about to be treated to the penultimate episode of Loki‘s second season! After waiting for so long to catch up with the God of Mischief’s continuing adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are only two episodes left until we find out what Marvel has (or hasn’t) got in store for Loki beyond this series.

Season two has seemingly played out over a few days in TVA time so far, and originally picked up right where the first season left off. Thanks to Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pushing him through a special Time Door during the season one finale, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ended up “time slipping” through the past, present, and near future of the TVA. In the past, he saw He Who Remains’ huge power over the employees of the TVA, including his second-in-command, Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). In the future, he saw a TVA on the verge of annihilation. But in the present, he met a technician called Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), who he and Mobius (Owen Wilson) thought might have some key knowledge that could save the TVA from its future doom – a temporal meltdown.

While they worked hard to adapt the temporal loom (a time-threading machine at the heart of the TVA) so that it could manage the expanding multiverse without killing any new timelines, Loki and Mobius also had to protect it from old TVA loyalists like General Dox (Kate Dickie), who planned to continue bombing the new timelines. Ultimately, she got away with doing so on quite a large scale after Loki and Sylvie failed to stop her in time. Meanwhile, Dox’s favorite hunter, X-5 (Raphael Casal), had his own loyalties tested, and it turned out he was only loyal to his own comfort and ambition!