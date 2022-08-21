House of the Dragons Cast: Meet the Game of Thrones Prequel Actors

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will feature an extensive ensemble cast. Even though the focus of House of the Dragon will primarily be on the Targaryens and their bloody civil war, there are plenty of characters outside the titular house of dragons that will help expand the world of Westeros during this time period. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, we get to see familiar houses and families at different stages of power, as well as powerful houses like the Velaryons who are all but wiped out by the time Game of Thrones begins. Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon will likely have plenty of drama, conspiracy, and questionable relationships between its characters as the season moves forward, but here’s what we know about the main cast so far.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys Targaryen, father to Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen and older brother to Prince Daemon Targaryen, is a “warm, kind, and decent man” who wants to do right by his family and carry on his grandfather’s legacy. Actor Paddy Considine, who also starred in the HBO miniseries The Outsider, plays this Targaryen patriarch. Edgar Wright fans may recognize Considine from his roles in Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

The first born child of King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen has been selected as his heir despite the Targaryen’s history of patriarchal lineage. Her pure Valyrian blood makes her a natural dragonrider, like her uncle, Prince Daemon, but the fact that she is a woman makes her path to the throne less certain. Australian actress Milly Alcock plays Princess Rhaenyra in her youth. While this may be Alcock’s first major role in American television, she’s appeared in Australian miniseries The Gloaming and Pine Gap, which can be watched in the U.S. on Starz and Netflix respectively. The adult Princess Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy, who you may recognize from the short-lived Prime Video series Truth Seekers and the Netflix original Wanderlust.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

The eleventh Doctor himself, Matt Smith, is Prince Daemon Targaryen. The younger brother of King Viserys, Prince Daemon is a fierce warrior and dragonrider who seeks the power of the crown for himself. Aside from Doctor Who, Matt Smith has also starred in The Crown, Edgar Wright’s latest film Last Night in Soho, and Morbius.