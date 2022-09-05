House of the Dragon: The Real History Behind the Game of Thrones Prequel

Game of Thrones’ infamous Red Wedding, for example, was inspired by two different Scottish events. One was the Glencoe Massacre of 1692, in which members of the McDonald clan slaughtered their guests the Campbells. The other was the Black Dinner of 1440, in which the young Earl of Douglas and his brother were invited to dinner at Edinburgh Castle by the 10-year-old King James II and murdered. Neither of these events bears any relation to the Wars of the Roses, and neither the Stark children nor their Lannister counterparts directly map onto any historical figures.

Martin’s fiction, then, is woven from all sorts of different threads of history, pulled together in new ways, stirred up with new characters, and some dragons thrown in on top of that. None of us can predict the twists and turns his story will take. But his method remains much the same in writing Fire & Blood, the book of Targaryen history that forms the basis for HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Bits and pieces of real history have been taken as inspiration and sometimes as a framework for new stories.

With that in mind, here are some events from history that it will be helpful to know.

The Reigns of Stephen and Matilda, a.k.a. the Anarchy

The Anarchy was fought between the heirs of Henry I of England, Stephen and Matilda, between 1135 and 1154.

King Henry I (reigned 1100 – 1135) had about 27 children, give or take a few, but only two legitimate heirs; one son died in infancy and the rest were all born out of wedlock by various different mothers. Only his daughter Matilda, sometimes known as Maude, or her younger brother William could inherit the throne from him. The English monarchy has until very recently followed the rule of male primogeniture (the Queen changed the rule in 2013), that is, boys inherit before girls. So William was Henry’s heir, while Matilda married the Holy Roman Emperor and became Empress.

But in 1120, William drowned trying to save one of his half-sisters in the White Ship disaster, when their ship was wrecked off the coast. Five years later Matilda’s husband died and she returned to Normandy (held by the Norman English kings at the time) and in 1127 Henry I forced his lords and barons to swear an oath of loyalty to Matilda as his heir. While you might think this would be unnecessary given that she was his only surviving legitimate child, at that time England had not had a ruling Queen since tribal queens like Boudicca were around over a millennium earlier. Henry was obviously worried that his barons would not accept a woman inheriting the throne, hence the oath – and he was right to worry.