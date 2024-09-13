LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Is Finally Making This Fan Theory a Reality

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is quite literally doing as its name suggests – taking the Star Wars galaxy that we know and love and remaking it, in a way. Good characters are bad, bad characters are good, and most importantly, we’ll get to see a nearly decade-long fan theory finally become a reality. That’s right, we’ll finally get to see Darth Jar Jar in all of his Sith Lord glory.

If you’re not familiar, there’s a theory that’s been gaining traction online since 2015 that Jar Jar Binks is secretly a Sith Lord in disguise. There’s a shocking amount of evidence put together by Reddit users that seems to support this theory, and it’s something that a lot of fans have wanted to see brought to life, even for just the sheer absurdity of it.

Luckily for fans, the creators behind LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy were just as eager to make Darth Jar Jar a reality. Sitting down with Den of Geek during San Diego Comic-Con, co-showrunner Benji Samit said that “as soon as we knew we were going to mash up the galaxy and do things differently [Darth Jar Jar] was at the top of the list.” This show was the “perfect opportunity” to see Darth Jar Jar brought to life, and “it’s been one of our favorite fan theories for all these years. We would just talk about this and just nerd out the way anyone does.”

Co-showrunner Dan Hernandez chimed in saying that they felt like maybe this was the only way to bring Darth Jar Jar to life, and the only way to actually pull this off. “The fact that [Lucasfilm] said ‘go for it’ really meant a lot to all of us,” Hernandez says. Actor Bobby Moynihan followed that, saying “I can’t believe they went for it. I love it. And I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I’m Jedi Bob and my nemesis is Darth Jar Jar”