LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Is Finally Making This Fan Theory a Reality
The showrunners of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are just as excited as you are to see Darth Jar Jar brought to life.
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is quite literally doing as its name suggests – taking the Star Wars galaxy that we know and love and remaking it, in a way. Good characters are bad, bad characters are good, and most importantly, we’ll get to see a nearly decade-long fan theory finally become a reality. That’s right, we’ll finally get to see Darth Jar Jar in all of his Sith Lord glory.
If you’re not familiar, there’s a theory that’s been gaining traction online since 2015 that Jar Jar Binks is secretly a Sith Lord in disguise. There’s a shocking amount of evidence put together by Reddit users that seems to support this theory, and it’s something that a lot of fans have wanted to see brought to life, even for just the sheer absurdity of it.
Luckily for fans, the creators behind LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy were just as eager to make Darth Jar Jar a reality. Sitting down with Den of Geek during San Diego Comic-Con, co-showrunner Benji Samit said that “as soon as we knew we were going to mash up the galaxy and do things differently [Darth Jar Jar] was at the top of the list.” This show was the “perfect opportunity” to see Darth Jar Jar brought to life, and “it’s been one of our favorite fan theories for all these years. We would just talk about this and just nerd out the way anyone does.”
Co-showrunner Dan Hernandez chimed in saying that they felt like maybe this was the only way to bring Darth Jar Jar to life, and the only way to actually pull this off. “The fact that [Lucasfilm] said ‘go for it’ really meant a lot to all of us,” Hernandez says. Actor Bobby Moynihan followed that, saying “I can’t believe they went for it. I love it. And I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I’m Jedi Bob and my nemesis is Darth Jar Jar”
But not only does LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy feature the debut of Sith Lord Jar Jar Binks, it also sees actor Ahmed Best reprise his role, which according to Hernandez, is an “incredible performance” and also a little “scary.” He says that watching Best’s performance in the booth that day and watching him embody this version of the character kind of made him feel like there was even more credibility to this theory.
“I just appreciate everything he does even more so because he was so brilliant,” Hernandez continues. “He was improving and he’s aware of the memes as well and so he knew about the fan theories and he embraced it and he went for it one-thousand percent and it was just a magical day.”
Even though Darth Jar Jar currently only exists in this alternate brick reality, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost for him to become a part of the greater Star Wars canon. When asked about bringing Darth Jar Jar to live-action, Hernandez says “It’s a movement, it’s starting here and we just have to believe in ourselves.”
“Live action Jedi Bob versus Darth Jar Jar most expensive and longest lightsaber battle in the history of Star Wars, that’s what I’m predicting,” Moynihan jokes. “Me and Ahmed have been training for 16 years, him a lot more so than me, I’ve missed a couple, but we are going to make it happen.”
Thanks to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Darth Jar Jar is finally becoming a reality. The creative team behind the show are clearly fans of this galaxy as much as we are and are just as excited to bring this fan theory to life. We can’t wait to see what chaos Darth Jar Jar brings upon this alternate reality and what his future may be beyond his LEGO brick form.
All four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are available to stream on Disney+ now.