Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Trailer Finally Confirms Major Rogue One Character Return
It’s been a long wait, but we finally got a first look at the second season of Andor at D23 this weekend. Made up of another set of 12 episodes that are broken up into four three-part arcs, season 2 will chronicle the final four years in Cassian’s life, leading right up to the events of Rogue One. That means we’re going to see Cassian run into a few more familiar faces as the show approaches the timeline of the movie, including one or two characters fans have been waiting to see onscreen again for quite a while.
Den of Geek was at the Honda Center in Anaheim for all the big Star Wars D23 announcements, including the first Andor season 2 footage. Unfortunately, the trailer was released exclusively for the D23 audience, so for those of you who couldn’t make it out to the event this year, here’s a look at the major Rogue One characters coming back for the final season of Andor…
Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic
We learned in a post-credit scene at the end of Andor season 1 that the machinery the prisoners on Narkina 5 were assembling day after day are actually parts for the Empire’s top-secret Death Star project. That final scene showed the superweapon on the verge of being completed, meaning that it’ll soon be fully operational and ready to blow things up in Rogue One and A New Hope, which take place five years after Andor season 1.
As we all know, where there’s a Death Star, we know there’s a Krennic. While the Rogue One villain didn’t appear in the first season of the prequel show, the trailer screened at D23 confirms that Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Director Krennic as the series approaches the events of Rogue One. Considering every set of three episodes will cover a year in Cassian’s life, it’s safe to assume Krennic will pop up at some point in the second half of season 2, as the Rebel’s get closer to learning about the Death Star.
Since Krennic’s Advanced Weapons Research division falls under the umbrella of the Imperial Security Bureau, we also wouldn’t be surprised to see the director cross paths with some of the other ISB villains on the show, particularly Lieutenant Meero and Major Partagaz. Perhaps during one of their fascist committee meetings on Coruscant?
Alan Tudyk as K-2SO
Sassy Rebel security droid K-2SO was one of the breakout stars of Rogue One, a scene-stealing sarcasm machine (courtesy of Alan Tudyk’s terrific vocal performance) that quickly became a fan favorite. In the movie, Kaytoo is Cassian’s partner in crime—even if they don’t always get along during missions—so it was a bit of a bummer that the character didn’t return for Andor season 1. Fortunately, Kaytoo’s finally back in the second season.
While Kaytoo was originally an emotionless Imperial droid, we know that at some point he met Cassian, who reprogrammed him (presumably after a bit of a struggle) and turned him to the side of the Rebellion. It’s a safe bet that we’ll see when Cassian and Kaytoo first met in season 2 as well as some of their missions before the events of Rogue One. We can’t wait!
Saw Gerrera and Two Tubes
There will be plenty of other returning rebels in season 2, including Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael (easily the best Star Wars character introduced in a Disney+ series), and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma. Two others we saw at D23 are Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Two Tubes, who we imagine will be making their way to Jedha in season 2. In Rogue One, there is a clear rift between the Rebellion and Saw’s insurgent group, the Partisans, because the former believes the latter to be too extreme in their methods. It seems likely that we’ll see just what Saw and the Partisans did to end up being jettisoned from the rest of the Rebel Alliance. It must be something pretty bad if Saw thought the Rebellion was planning to assassinate him in Rogue One…
Andor season 2 is set to release in 2025 on Disney+.