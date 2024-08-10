Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Trailer Finally Confirms Major Rogue One Character Return

It’s been a long wait, but we finally got a first look at the second season of Andor at D23 this weekend. Made up of another set of 12 episodes that are broken up into four three-part arcs, season 2 will chronicle the final four years in Cassian’s life, leading right up to the events of Rogue One. That means we’re going to see Cassian run into a few more familiar faces as the show approaches the timeline of the movie, including one or two characters fans have been waiting to see onscreen again for quite a while.

Den of Geek was at the Honda Center in Anaheim for all the big Star Wars D23 announcements, including the first Andor season 2 footage. Unfortunately, the trailer was released exclusively for the D23 audience, so for those of you who couldn’t make it out to the event this year, here’s a look at the major Rogue One characters coming back for the final season of Andor…

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

We learned in a post-credit scene at the end of Andor season 1 that the machinery the prisoners on Narkina 5 were assembling day after day are actually parts for the Empire’s top-secret Death Star project. That final scene showed the superweapon on the verge of being completed, meaning that it’ll soon be fully operational and ready to blow things up in Rogue One and A New Hope, which take place five years after Andor season 1.

As we all know, where there’s a Death Star, we know there’s a Krennic. While the Rogue One villain didn’t appear in the first season of the prequel show, the trailer screened at D23 confirms that Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Director Krennic as the series approaches the events of Rogue One. Considering every set of three episodes will cover a year in Cassian’s life, it’s safe to assume Krennic will pop up at some point in the second half of season 2, as the Rebel’s get closer to learning about the Death Star.