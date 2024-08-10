Star Wars Skeleton Crew Trailer Breakdown: Who Is Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood?
We finally have a first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which features a big reveal about Jude Law's mysterious character on the show...
Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are heading to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, answering the question of what would happen if Amblin Entertainment joined forces with Lucasfilm for a coming-of-age Star Wars story. Focusing on a ragtag crew of young nobodies who are thrust into an adventure across the galaxy, the cast is made up of younger characters than we’re used to in Star Wars.
Of course, our young heroes are joined by the A-list addition of Jude Law as a mysterious Jedi who looks set to give us some classic Star Wars magic. The first official trailer for Skeleton Crew debuted at D23, bringing back a forgotten Original Trilogy species, giving us plenty of ties to Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, and teasing an adorable Ortolan who threatens to topple Max Rebo’s fan-favorite status.
Here’s a breakdown of major new characters, story hints, and easter eggs featured in the trailer…
Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
The inclusion of Jude Law has been one of Skeleton Crew’s big pulls, and despite the attention undoubtedly being on the younger characters, theories were on the money that he’s playing some form of Force-sensitive character.
We now know Law’s character is Jod Na Nawood, who’s a brand-new addition to Star Wars lore and looks increasingly like he’s a Jedi. The trailer ends with Nawood using his powers to summon a key—suggesting he ends up imprisoned with the kids at some point in the season. While the kids immediately assume Nawood is a Jedi, remember that there are other kinds of Force-sensitive types out there. After all, it would be a massive twist if Nawood was actually a dark sider like Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll,
Yet, our money’s on him being a heroic father figure in Skeleton Crew. Assuming that Jod Na Nawood becomes the mentor to the children, and that he is a new Jedi character, this could mean he’s another Order 66 survivor like Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson).
Shistavanen, aka Werewolves in Space
One of Skeleton Crew trailer’s big moments is a shot of what looks like a werewolf firing on our plucky gang of kids. This werewolf-like species, known as a Shistavanen, is nothing new to Star Wars, and way back in A New Hope, a Shistavanen was originally seen in the background of the Mos Eisley cantina scenes.
That Shistavanen, named Lak Sivrak, was eventually edited out of A New Hope due to George Lucas being unhappy with the obvious use of a bad Halloween mask, although the species has featured prominently in other Star Wars stories, such as The High Republic books and the classic X-Wing novels from the old Legends continuity.
Skeleton Crew marks a major milestone for the Shistavanen as it’s the first time one has been seen on screen since they were edited out of the Original Trilogy. This dangerous foe doesn’t have a name yet, although they appear to be part of a pirate gang—that’s probably why Vane from The Mandalorian is also on the show. More on that in a minute.
Nick Frost as SM-33
Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost follows in Simon Pegg’s footsteps by joining the franchise and lending his vocals to a new droid character. SM-33 looks like he’ll be a guide to our young heroes. When coming across a downed ship that they wrongly assume is a Jedi temple, the kids activate SM-33.
We’re reminded of The Goonies’ One-Eyed Willie, and similar to him, SM-33 seems to have some pirate patriotism. A D23 display stand shows off SM-33 sporting a peg leg, a classic pirate fit.
Dogs in Star Wars?
Star Wars has introduced us to plenty of weird and wonderful creatures over the years, but surprisingly, we’ve never had dogs. Ahsoka gave us live-action versions of the loth-cats introduced in Rebels, while loth-wolves are the closest we’ve had to canines in Star Wars. That seems to be about to change.
From beige neighborhoods to ‘70s-inspired buses, the initial setting of the show looks like the most “normal” planet we’ve ever seen in the galaxy far, far away. As we tour the oddly Earth-like suburbia of the kids in Skeleton Crew, there’s a scene of a character walking a small dog on a leash. Skeleton Crew hammers just home how much the children wish to escape their mundane existence. For good or ill, their wish comes true.
Everybody Loves Neel the Ortolan
Sure to be a highlight of the series is Robert Timothy Smith’s Neel. Ever since the elephant-esque Max Rebo appeared in Return of the Jedi, fans have been obsessed with the Tatooine music legend and his Ortolan species. Similar to how The Mandalorian cashed in on the cuteness of Grogu as a “Baby Yoda,” Neel is sure to be one of Skeleton Crew’s most marketable additions as Baby Rebo.
Each of the child leads seem to play on specific tropes, such as Ravi Cabot-Conyers’ Wim being the adventurous leader who’s sure to get them into trouble. We don’t get to see much of Neel, however, he’s seemingly BFFs with Wim and will be easily influenced. As Rebo only appeared fleetingly in live-action, it’s great fan service that we’ll get to see another Ortolan in Skeleton Crew.
The New Republic
As Dave Filoni continues to lead the modern era of Star Wars on television (and soon on the big screen), it’s no surprise Skeleton Crew is placed in that lucrative period between the Original and Sequel Trilogies. This places it alongside The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. It’s a period of history where the New Republic is at full power and the Imperial Remnant is operating from the shadows, while criminal gangs and pirates operate in the largely lawless Outer Rim. Expect to get at least some nod to the goings-on of the New Republic during the season to tie it to the other shows.
In fact, toward the end of the Skeleton Crew trailer, there’s a shot of a New Republic X-wing flying toward the group. Although it’s unclear who’s inside, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Carson Teva has appeared in all of the above live-action shows makes him a likely candidate. Or maybe it’s Filoni himself as New Republic ranger Trapper Wolf.
Vane From The Mandalorian Season 3
Who expected the return of Marti Matulis’ Vane? Having crossed paths with Din Djarin in The Mandalorian season 3, Vane is poised to be a major antagonist in Skeleton Crew, one of several pirates teased on the show. Has Vane taken over for pirate king Gorian Shard, who met a fiery end on The Mandalorian? Or does he now sail for a new pirate king yet to be revealed?
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew hits Disney+ on Dec. 3.