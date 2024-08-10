Star Wars Skeleton Crew Trailer Breakdown: Who Is Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood?

We now know Law’s character is Jod Na Nawood, who’s a brand-new addition to Star Wars lore and looks increasingly like he’s a Jedi. The trailer ends with Nawood using his powers to summon a key—suggesting he ends up imprisoned with the kids at some point in the season. While the kids immediately assume Nawood is a Jedi, remember that there are other kinds of Force-sensitive types out there. After all, it would be a massive twist if Nawood was actually a dark sider like Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll,

Yet, our money’s on him being a heroic father figure in Skeleton Crew. Assuming that Jod Na Nawood becomes the mentor to the children, and that he is a new Jedi character, this could mean he’s another Order 66 survivor like Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson).

Shistavanen, aka Werewolves in Space

One of Skeleton Crew trailer’s big moments is a shot of what looks like a werewolf firing on our plucky gang of kids. This werewolf-like species, known as a Shistavanen, is nothing new to Star Wars, and way back in A New Hope, a Shistavanen was originally seen in the background of the Mos Eisley cantina scenes.

That Shistavanen, named Lak Sivrak, was eventually edited out of A New Hope due to George Lucas being unhappy with the obvious use of a bad Halloween mask, although the species has featured prominently in other Star Wars stories, such as The High Republic books and the classic X-Wing novels from the old Legends continuity.

Skeleton Crew marks a major milestone for the Shistavanen as it’s the first time one has been seen on screen since they were edited out of the Original Trilogy. This dangerous foe doesn’t have a name yet, although they appear to be part of a pirate gang—that’s probably why Vane from The Mandalorian is also on the show. More on that in a minute.

Nick Frost as SM-33

Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost follows in Simon Pegg’s footsteps by joining the franchise and lending his vocals to a new droid character. SM-33 looks like he’ll be a guide to our young heroes. When coming across a downed ship that they wrongly assume is a Jedi temple, the kids activate SM-33.