Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story Questions and Theories

In an interview with Piers Morgan, newly freed abductee Chloe Ayling claims she wouldn’t be subjected to such scrutiny from the press “if I was a 30-year-old woman and not a model.” Netflix documentary American Nightmare (where a 29-year-old woman was abducted and then accused of making it all up) indicates that’s not necessarily the case, but she has a point. Her job, her age and her class all played a part in her mistreatment.

In 2017, when she was just 20 years old, model Chloe Ayling was booked for a photoshoot in Milan. When she arrived though, she was kidnapped and drugged with ketamine by two masked men. She was handcuffed, bundled into a duffel bag in the boot of a car and driven to a remote farm house outside of the city and told by her captor that she was being held by a gang called Black Death who wanted to auction her to a sex trafficker.

But that was really only the start of her ordeal even though Chloe escaped and survived she would go on to be accused by the press of faking the whole thing to gain publicity. Nadia Parkes plays Chloe in Kidnapped: the Chloe Ayling Story, having spent time with the real Chloe including getting her voice and mannerisms down to a tee. But how could this happen and why?

Why was Chloe Ayling kidnapped?

Initially Chloe was booked for a shoot in Paris arranged by Łukasz Herba and his brother Michał, but they didn’t take her at that location and canceled the shoot. The fake Milan shoot was arranged after. The motive appears to have been money, as Łukasz originally told Chloe she’d be auctioned to sex traffickers and later released if she paid her own ransome, after Łukasz developed feelings for her. Why exactly the brothers choose this particular model isn’t clear.