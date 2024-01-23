Netflix’s Unbelievable Is a Perfect Companion to American Nightmare

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix’s first examination of a crime that was literally unbelievable but literally real.

Why You Should Watch Unbelievable

Unbelievable is among the most aptly-named TV shows of all time. It’s all about people’s inability to believe sex crime narratives that deviate even slightly from their expectations … just as we saw in American Nightmare.

The eight-episode limited series delves into the story of Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), a former foster care child in Washington who experiences a home invasion and rape and attempts to the report the crime to the police. Due to Adler’s troubled past, poor police training, lack of immediately observable evidence, and a heaping load of bias, the investigating detectives don’t believe Marie. Dangling the threat of a false report charge, they pressure Marie into recanting her story.

Later on, two Colorado detectives Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) investigate a sexual assault case in their jurisdiction that has similarities to Marie’s experience. The two stories eventually intersect.

Unbelievable is both a thrilling and challenging watch. The first episode plays out like a horror movie, examining an antiquated and inhumane sexual assault reporting process from the victim’s perspective. By the time the decidedly more empathetic and competent Colorado detective duo enters the proceedings, the show transforms into an engaging crime drama … all the while never losing sight of Marie’s plight.

Like American Nightmare, something vaguely resembling justice is available at the end of Unbelievable, there to be enjoyed by viewers willing to make it through. In addition to the series’ gripping subject matter, the performances are uniformly excellent. Dever (to be seen next in a crucial role on The Last of Us season 2) puts in career-best work. Wever and Collette deserve their own season of True Detective.