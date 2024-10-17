Peter Capaldi on “More Action-y” Devil’s Hour Season 2 and the Difficulty of Playing Doctor Who

Season 1 presented Capaldi with a new kind of acting challenge.

“I was basically chained to a table for two weeks,” he says, remembering the interrogation room set in which he spent most of the first season. “Usually, one of the things I do when I’m acting is to try to find movement, energizing scenes, finding things to do, walking in and out, sitting down. When you couldn’t do any of that at all, that was very interesting.”

When we speak to Capaldi, he’s just read an “enormous” email from Amazon dictating what he can’t talk about. But he can confirm that in season 2 he’s no longer chained to that table. Gideon Shepherd is out and about.

“It was all a bit action-y,” Capaldi says. “If the first [season] was a kind of dark, unsettling, cosmic, supernatural story, this is slightly more thriller-esque. The characters are out in the world trying to stop things happening.”

In season 1, Capaldi played the only character fully aware of the time loop, but he didn’t let that knowledge weigh him down.

“It sounds contrary because of the nature of this character, but I like to try to be in the moment and alive to what’s happening in that scene and making it feel real,” he explains. “That means, to some extent, removing foreknowledge. [Gideon] has knowledge of how things are going to fall, rather than what will happen moment to moment.”