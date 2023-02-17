The Winter King: The Next Historical Epic for Fans of The Last Kingdom

If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of Seven Kings Must Die – the final feature-length instalment of The Last Kingdom, airing on Netflix this April – you might be wondering what will fill the epic battle-filled hole in your TV viewing schedule once it’s all over.

Good news: the answer could be Bad Wolf’s new show The Winter King, which will air on ITVX. This brand-new historical fiction TV series has more than just the Middle Ages setting in common with The Last Kingdom: they’re also both based on a series of Bernard Cornwell novels. This time, however, instead of Saxons vs. Vikings, The Winter King will tell the story of the legend of King Arthur:

“Once upon a time, in a land that was called Britain, these things happened.”



Introducing… The Winter King.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Winter King so far…

It’s Based on The Warlord Chronicles Books – And They’re Bernard Cornwell’s Favourites

Whereas The Last Kingdom is based on Cornwell’s ‘The Saxon Stories’ books from the 2000s, The Winter King is based on an earlier series of his novels: a trilogy known as The Warlord Chronicles, which were published in the 1990s.