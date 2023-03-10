Midtown: The Black British Superhero Show Set To Turn Marvel and DC On Their Heads

Midtown is his first TV project, and in an Instagram post, Rapman confirmed he’s the “first black person to create, write and direct his own show on Netflix UK”.

Like Hit Shows Misfits and Extraordinary, It Deals With Ordinary People, Not Superheroes

The official synopsis describes Midtown as a series “about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.”

This has similar vibes to excellent British superhero shows like E4’s Misfits, about a group of young offenders who accidentally acquire super powers while completing community service, and recent Disney+ release Extraordinary, which flips the superhero theme on its head by centring on the one ‘ordinary’ person in a world where everyone else develops superpowers when they turn 18.

As BamSmackPow’s Andre Farquharson points out, it seems like what will set Midtown apart from these other shows is”‘displaying the Black experience for international audiences to witness”.

This Six-Part Black British Superhero Drama Bucks The Marvel/DC Trends

Speaking to Deadline, Rapman confirmed that the characters in Midtown will not conform to some of the more common superhero tropes, explaining:

“If I got powers, my first thing wouldn’t be to go and buy a spandex outfit. I was thinking ‘What can I use my powers for to put my family in a better position?’ As much as I love Marvel and DC you know it’s going to work out in the end but in our story you just don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s a grounded superpowers show. They are hero characters but they’re all very flawed.”