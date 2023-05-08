Jeopardy! Masters: Who Are the Contestants

As such, whoever wins the Jeopardy! Masters tournament will have a strong claim to being Jeopardy!‘s best ever contestant…after Ken, of course, who is now and forever the unimpeachable GOAT.

So let’s go ahead and get to learn more about the six geniuses engaging in this latest tournament.

Matt Amodio

An Ohio-born Yale PhD student, Matt Amodio has the third longest winning streak on Jeopardy! behind only Amy Schneider (more on her later) and the GOAT Ken Jennings. His run of 38 consecutive games won in 2021 was impressive enough on its own merits but he also happened to do it during a time of particularly instability in Jeopardy!‘s history.

With the show looking for a new game master following Trebek’s death, Amodio’s streak ultimately spanned seven different hosts, culminating with eventual final stewards Jennings and Mayim Bialik. Amodio was a source of playful annoyance for Jeopardy! fans due to his penchant for never saying the magic phrase “I’d like to make this a true Daily Double” on Daily Double wagers and answering each question with “What’s” regardless of the answer’s appropriate interrogative pronoun. (All answers on Jeopardy! must be phrased in the form of a question. Most contestants update their question asking to begin with the correct “What’s/Who’s/Where’s/etc. but Amodio stuck with “What’s” for simplicity’s sake).

Sam Buttrey

Sam Buttrey comes to the Jeopardy! Masters tournament from a somewhat unexpected place: the Jeopardy! Professors Tournament. Buttrey applied to be on the “usual” Jeopardy! program but due to his status as an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, show producers decided to bump him over to the new themed tournament they were trying out – which proved to be quite unlucky for all the other educators.

Sam dominated the Professors Tournament with ease and was welcomed back for the Tournament of Champions, in which he made the final three alongside other heavy hitters Andrew He and Amy Schneider. The mild-mannered professor is probably considered something of a dark horse for Jeopardy! Masters but don’t count him out: he’s a real threat…unless there are any controversial Bible questions on the board.