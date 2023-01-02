Jeopardy!: How Do Contestants Study?

By its very nature, trivia is somewhat random. What amounts to a trivial bit of knowledge could mean everything from the name of the third actor to play James Bond (George Lazenby, by the way) to the first five digits of pi after the widely known 3.14 (15926). Engaging in trivia means engaging with a broad range of information. How then, could one possibly even begin to prepare for the ultimate trivia contest?

Such is the struggle that contestants on the beloved American quiz show institution Jeopardy! constantly face. Ever since it premiered more than 58 years ago, Jeopardy! is the premier game show for nerds around the country. The syndicated program, hosted by the legendary Alex Trebek for much of its run, is a grueling crucible of question after question – 61 of them in fact – that are divided into different, seemingly random, categories from episode to episode.

Preparing for such an experience seems like it would be an impossible task. But over the years, a passionate community of Jeopardy! enthusiasts, including the producers of Jeopardy! themselves, have found some ways to prep contestants for the trivia experience of a lifetime. Many Jeopardy! contestants do study for the show. And here is how they usually go about it.

How Jeopardy! Contestants Study

While Jeopardy! presents a very broad base of questions (or “answers” in the show’s parlance), the selection of those questions can never be truly random. That’s because Jeopardy! questions are written by a team of writers and not a supercomputer. And as is the case with anything involving human influence, certain biases, patterns, and preferences often sneak their way into the final product.