Who Will Win Celebrity Jeopardy!?

Let's make it a triple. We're excited to announce a whole new format for Celebrity Jeopardy! See what's in store 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qr4YTK8d15 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 15, 2022

And who are those famous contestants vying for that prize money? Separate dispatches from the Jeopardy! Twitter account and an exclusive from Parade magazine have revealed the full roster of 27 participants. They are as follows:

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi actor)

Aisha Tyler (actress, director, and host)

Michael Cera (actor)

Constance Wu (actress)

Ray Romano (actor and comedian)

Patton Oswalt (actor and comedian)

B.J. Novak (writer and actor)

Iliza Shlesinger (comedian)

Candace Parker (basketball player)

Phoebe Robinson (comedian and writer)

Andy Richter (comedian and writer)

Reggie Watts (comedian and musician)

Ego Nwodim (SNL cast member and comedian)

Joel Kim Booster (writer and comedian)

Jalen Rose (former basketball player and commentator)

Ike Barinholtz (comedian and actor)

Eddie Huang (chef and author)

Matt Rogers (comedian and writer)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian and writer)

John Michael Higgins (actor)

It’s one thing to know who is participating in Celebrity Jeopardy!, it’s another thing entirely to know who will win. While we can’t claim to know for sure who will ascend to the apex of the quiz show mountain, we do have some educated guesses. Here are a handful of celebs you can consider Celebrity Jeopardy! favorites.

Aisha Tyler and Andy Richter

Aisha Tyler and Andy Richter share an entry on this list because they are the only two contestants to have previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! before. And not only have they previous competed on the show, both of them have won!

That previous Jeopardy! experience will help Tyler and Richter’s respective bids this year. But even without those previous runs under their belt they still would have been formidable contenders.

Simu Liu

Marvel star Simu Liu just might be the biggest celebrity on this year’s tournament (he certainly is in Den of Geek‘s eyes). Beyond just his star power, however, he really might have what it takes to win this thing. Funny people usually fare well on Jeopardy! and Liu fits the bill there. I also have this harebrained theory (not backed up by statistics…yet) that Canadians always over-perform on Jeopardy!

Think about it: most Canadians have sufficient knowledge of U.S. history thanks to growing up next door and the general American cultural hegemony. Then they have the benefit of knowing all 13 Canadian provinces (which comes up more than you’d think on Jeopardy!) plus they likely have some education in British history and an understanding of the French language. Never sleep on a Canadian Jeopardy! contestant. Just ask Mattea Roach.