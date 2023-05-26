Eric Andre Reveals the Wildest Guest of The Eric Andre Show Season 6

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. Get your copy here.

Ever a man of extremes, Eric Andre, who by all accounts buffed up into the best shape of his life as a bit for the new season of his late-night prank show, shows up to our interview in a bright green Newport Cigarettes tracksuit.

“I’m polluting my body yet again,” Andre tells Den of Geek magazine. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Newport in my life. [Laughs] I’m a poser. I’m a fraud.”

When we meet Andre, he’s a handful of days into a trip to Austin, Texas, where Adult Swim screened two episodes of The Eric Andre Show’s sixth season on the opening day of the SXSW Comedy Festival to a raucous sell-out crowd with supporting sets from his new co-host Felipe Esparza and comedian friend Reggie Watts. Any extended stay in Austin is enough to throw a healthy lifestyle to the wind, but for Andre, the proof of his hard work is on screen. Merely seconds into his opening monologue in the first episode, he strips down to a leopard print man-thong to reveal a toned, slimmed-down physique to the approval of Esparza, who’s making it rain Jacksons in the background.