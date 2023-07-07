My Adventures With Superman Review: Adult Swim’s New DC Series Flies

Long-time Superman fans may find the first minutes of My Adventures With Superman a bit off-putting. The soft, watercolor backgrounds, the sharp angles on the character designs, and the stuttered animation reveal the series’ debt to anime. As a young Clark Kent tries in vain to free his kite from a tree in his front yard, viewers will notice more similarities to My Hero Academia or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba than to the Fleischer Bros. cartoons of the 1940s.

Suddenly, Clark notices a car spinning out of control, its driver distracted by the fussy child in the back seat. Without a second thought, Clark rushes to the car, stopping the vehicle before it slams into a tree. Clark stares at his hands in confusion, wondering how he suddenly gained such speed and strength. But we viewers know the answer: this is Superman, the Man of Steel we know and love.

In its best moments, the Adult Swim series My Adventures With Superman combines the old with the new, updating settings and designs while maintaining tried and true themes and dynamics.

My Adventures with Superman retells the Man of Steel’s early days with a decidedly 2020’s flair. Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) voices a nervous Clark Kent, who just wants to be a normal person as he and his conspiracy-minded college roommate Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) start their internship at the Daily Planet. But plans for normalcy go right out the window when the duo is placed under the supervision of senior intern Lois Lane (Alice Lee), who defies the orders of Daily Planet chief Perry White (Darrell Brown) to investigate the appearance of a flying man in Metropolis. Further complicating things is a series of high-tech crimes, which have some connection to a triumvirate of villains, consisting of the mysterious General (Joel De La Fuente), Task Force X supervisor Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson), and their agent Slade Wilson (Chris Parnell).