Invincible Season 2 Ending Explained: Did Mark Finally Win a Fight?

Wait, Was That Spider-Man?

Speaking of the multiverse, “I Thought You Were Stronger” really makes a meal out of the infinite storytelling possibilities multiple timelines represents. Angstrom Levy knows he can’t beat Mark in a fair fight so he sends him off to several other worlds to get softened up first. The first of those worlds includes a “Spider-Man” – or something as close to Spider-Man as copyright law will allow.

As Mark emerges from one of Angstrom’s green portals, he immediately finds himself in a fight between a web-shooting superhero and a supervillain with four robotic arms. The masked superhero is wearing a black and yellow costume rather than a red and blue. The logo on his chest is an “A” rather than a spider. But the intent here is unmistakable. That’s Spider-Man and Doc Ock. Or more accurately: Arachnid-Man and Professor Ock. The spider guy is even voiced by The Spectacular Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton!

After Mark effortlessly takes out Professor Ock, he expresses some concern over beating up an old man, to which the pseudo-Spidey quips: “Look I saw the portal. I know you’re from another dimension. I’ve got way too much experience with that. Especially lately. So uh…trust me. I’m the good guy here and Mr. Mechanical Arms is not.”

Believe it or not, Invincible is actually paying homage to comic history here as Mark Grayson and Peter Parker have teamed up before. The scene appears in Marvel Team Up (Vol. 3) Issue #14, in which Mark tumbles out of a green portal and helps Spidey take down Doc Ock. This crossover issue was published in 2004, a full four years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man. Since then, Marvel has become a bit more restrictive with its IP and an actual Spider-Man/Invincible crossover was never going to be in the cards.

Still, this brief moment in the finale serves as a fun little Easter egg for comic fans in the know. And the show doesn’t stop with just Spider-Man. Mark also enters into a Walking Dead universe, a Mad Max landscape, and even meets a grim crime fighter named after a bat.

Does Mark Defeat Angstrom Levy?

Hell yeah, he does! Didn’t you see all the blood? Mark’s battle against Angstrom Levy represents a major moment in his superheroic development. As Nolan observed back on Thraxa, Mark has a habit of holding back in fights, afraid of what his half-Viltrumite strength can do to the people of Earth … even the villains.