Rex Splode Has the Best Invincible Season 2 Arc

In his lecture, Rex defies his compulsive, conceited tendencies and shows a compelling display of growth and maturity. He tells Eve about her importance as a hero and a person, reminding her of the accomplishments and tribulations she faces in and out of their messy relationship….all while still being Rex.

“To fuck up is human. Shakespeare said that,” he says to Eve in his speech. The writing, coupled with Jason Mantzoukas’s strong voice performance sells this sweet moment.

Foreshadowing 101 for you: Usually, when a character not known for their affections depicts a sign of humanity, surprising the viewer, it’s a massive indicator that they will soon bite the dust hardcore. If it’s not a big ol’ show of heart, then it’s discussions about retirement from whatever occupation they have.

So later on in the episode, when the Lizard League (Lizard King, Komodo Dragon, and Iguana) attacks the grounded Guardians of the Globe members (Rex, Dupli-kate, and Shrinking Rae) while most are off in space you know blood will hit the wall, specifically for Rex. However, it was Kate and Rae who were killed and severely injured, respectively, making the lone survivor moment for Rex so terrifying. Particularly as Rex is feeling the pressure, his exasperated voice going “ohshitohshitohshit” as he’s panicking, once again, Zouks’s voice acting for his freaking life had me rooting for Rex.

In the latest episode, “It’s Not That Simple,” Rex pulled off the impossible and won alone. In a fit of adrenaline, rage, a hand eaten off, and a shot to the noggin, Rex held his own, solely taking down the League like a G. Yet the repercussions met by getting a headshot and a lost hand forced him to face his past actions.

As he wakes up from his coma with one big bloodshot eye and a head brace; he has a heart-to-heart with Mark, saying: “When I got shot in the head, I saw my life flash before my eyes. That’s always sounded like bullshit to me, too, but it’s not. And I didn’t like what I saw.”