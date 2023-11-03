Invincible Season 2 Cast: Meet the New and Returning Voice Actors

Sandra Oh is Debbie Grayson

Like her son Mark, Debbie Grayson’s world was turned upside down after discovering that her husband Nolan not only killed the Guardians of the Globe, but was also planning to take over Earth. The love she thought they had for each other was shattered upon learning his true feelings for her, and she and Mark have a lot to work through together as they try to move past this shocking revelation. Debbie is voiced by Sandra Oh, who has previously voiced characters in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Turning Red, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Oh in most known for playing Dr. Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and Eve Polastri in Killing Eve.

J.K. Simmons is Nolan Grayson a.k.a. Omni Man

Formerly known as one of Earth’s powerful protectors, Omni Man revealed to his son and the world that his true purpose on the planet was to claim it for his homeworld of Viltrum. After decimating Chicago and nearly killing his own son, Mark, Omni Man left the planet. Where he went is a mystery, but whenever he returns, he likely won’t be alone. J.K. Simmons brings this powerful and formidable Viltrumite to life. The actor is most known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in various Spider-Man movies and other Marvel projects like the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble as well as his role in Whiplash. He recently voiced Ketheric Thorm in the popular game Baldur’s Gate III and has previously lent his voice to animated series like Infinity Train and BoJack Horseman.

Zazie Beetz is Amber Bennett

Amber Bennett is a classmate and friend of Eve, William, and Mark. She and Mark dated throughout season 1, though they briefly broke up because he kept lying to her about his double life as Invincible. They got back together after Mark recovered from nearly being killed by his own father and seem more prepared to move forward with a more honest foundation to their relationship. She may not have super powers, but Amber is smart and perceptive – she figured out Mark’s secret before he told her. Amber is voiced by Zazie Beetz, who you’ll likely recognize from her live-action roles in Atlanta, Joker, Deadpool 2, and season 6 of Black Mirror. Beetz has also lent her voice to roles in the animated series Big Mouth and Robot Chicken.

Gillian Jacobs is Samantha Eve Wilkins a.k.a. Atom Eve

Samantha Eve Wilkins is a young superhero with the ability to manipulate matter and energy to her will. She used to be a part of the Teen Team, and was offered a spot on the Guardians of the Globe roster, but after her boyfriend and teammate Rex Splode cheated on her with Dupli-Kate, she decided to go off on her own to use her powers for more direct acts of good like repopulating forests that have burned down and helping crops flourish across the globe. Eve used to go to school with Mark, William, and Amber, but graduated early so that she could move out of her parents’ house and pursue her goals. Eve is voiced by Gillian Jacobs, who is most known for playing Britta in Community. In addition to voicing Supernova in Rick and Morty and The Vindicators, Jacobs has also recently appeared in The Bear, Minx, and Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy

Walton Goggins is Cecil Stedman

Cecil Stedman is the Director of the Global Defense Agency, a secret government agency that coordinates the response of superheroes to global disasters and employs advanced technology to aid in their recovery (and sometimes resuscitation) after particularly nasty fights. Cecil has been prepping to take down Omni Man in the event that he turned on the planet, but the season 1 finale proved that even the best of Earth’s technology is no match for his power. Even though Omni Man is gone for now, Cecil hopes that keeping Mark close to himself and the agency will give Earth a fighting chance should he or other Viltrumites return. Walton Goggins voices Cecil, who you may recognize from movies like Tomb Raider and Ant-Man and the Wasp or TV shows like Justified and The Righteous Gemstones.

Jason Mantzoukas is Rex Splode

Rex Splode was once a member of the Teen Team, but is now part of the Guardians of the Globe’s updated roster. He can create explosive energy that can turn ordinary objects into powerful weapons. Rex has a tendency to be immature and childish at times, but seems to have grown after Omni Man’s betrayal and has begun to embrace being part of a team. Jason Mantzoukas voices Rex, an actor known for his guest-starring roles in comedies like The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks and Recreation as well as his voice acting roles in Big Mouth, Human Resources, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Close Enough.