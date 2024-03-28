Invincible Season 2’s Most Meta Scene is Also a Hilarious Comic Easter Egg

Still, Kirkman (who also created The Walking Dead) has operated within the genre fandom realm long enough to know that many onlookers won’t believe it until they see it. Perhaps that’s why Invincible season 2 directly addresses the difficulties of animation in one perfect, hilariously meta scene.

Invincible season 2 episode 7 “I’m Not Going Anywhere” opens with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz) attending a comic book convention. The show doesn’t explicitly confirm that this is San Diego Comic-Con but the palm trees and distinct angles of the San Diego Convention Center suggest that it is. After enduring the indignity of seeing Invincible cosplayers, Mark makes his way inside to get his comic books signed by one of his favorite writers, Filip Schaff.

As Mark presents his copy of Seance Dog (an update of Science Dog from the Invincible comic) he has a question for his literary hero: “I gotta ask: when’s the new season of Seance Dog coming out?”

“You mean the show? Probably not for another year,” Schaff says. “Sorry, animation takes a looooong time.”

That alone is enough to canonize Invincible acknowledging the long wait between seasons within its own text. But the show then even goes a step further, delivering a detailed lesson on the various strategies used to cut corners in animation. The full conversation is transcribed below, along with some revealing “stage directions.”

Mark: “Ah I can’t imagine how much work it must be for those fight scenes.”

Filip (Mouth off camera): “Yeah those take awhile but we cut corners in other places to make it manageable. You ever notice that sometimes whoever’s speaking has their mouth off camera so you never see their lips moving?

Mark (Covering his mouth): “Huh, I hadn’t noticed that.”

Filip (Camera positioned behind his head): “Or we’ll cut to the back of someone’s head when they’re talking for the same reason. Other times we’ll do a wide shot and pan across it. It looks like it’s animated but it’s so far away you don’t notice nothing’s moving. The best part is, because all these scenes have limited animation, we can make the drawings even better. But sometimes the artists get carried away and it kind of looks like a different show.”

*CUT TO MARK LOOKING WAY DIFFERENT*

Filip: “It’s crazy what you can get away with. Thanks for coming by!

Mark: No, thank you! I’m gonna watch season 2 way closer.