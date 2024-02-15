Invincible Season 2 Trailer Teases a Major Comic Moment

Here we also see how the new Guardians of the Globe are starting to round into shape with Black Samson (Khary Payton) comparing them to a family before adding “And like any family we’re all messed up in our own unique way.” The trailer also provides a sense of some of the threats the Guardians will be facing, which include the mind-controlling Sequids from Mars, the Lizard League nerds, and even some cheerful lad called Omnipotus.

There’s still one threat facing Mark in Invincible season 2 that looms over the rest: vengeful dimension-hopping rogue Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). And the trailer not only saves him for last but also teases a major comic moment involving him. If you don’t want to know what we’re referring to, don’t venture your way past the incoming spoiler tag (and thanks for reading!). If you do, then we’ll see you after the big yellow block below.

Warning: The following contains details from the Invincible comic that will spoil season 2.

The conclusion of the trailer finds Mark pretty worked up. Arguably just as worked up as when he discovered his own father was a supervillain. That’s undoubtedly because he just discovered Angstrom Levy in his home threatening his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh). Mark and Angstrom engage in a battle across dimensions that culminates with Mark straight up beating the man to death with his bare hands.

At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be that big of a deal. Heroes defeat, and occasionally even kill, villains in the world of Invincible. But remember that Mark is still a teenager and taking the life of someone, even someone who was threatening his family, is of monumental significance for him. We can tell from the trailer alone which concludes with Mark tearfully mumbling “I’m sorry.”

Mark is still relatively early on in his superhero “career” and it’s easy to forget just how strong he is (probably because he’s usually getting absolutely lit up in fights). It’s clear, however, that at least part of him has taken to heart the “stop holding back” lesson that Nolan tried to instill in him while fighting the Viltrumites on Thraxa.