Invincible Season 2 Trailer Teases a Major Comic Moment
It looks like the back half of Invincible season 2 will feature a moment fans have been waiting for.
Amazon’s decision to split season 2 of its epic animated superhero series Invincible into two parts has been received, let’s say … less than warmly.
After the first four episodes of Invincible season 2 finished premiering Nov. 24, 2023 on Prime Video, fans have had to wait a grueling four months without fresh dispatches from Mark Grayson a.k.a. Invincible’s story. Thankfully, the wait for Invincible season 2 part 2 is almost over. And even more thankfully, Prime Video has now released an action-packed trailer of what’s to come. Give it a watch below:
Every episode of Invincible has quite a lot going on in it. That’s bound to happen when attempting to adapt 144 issues of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s massive comic into TV-sized installments. Fittingly then, there’s a lot going on in this trailer as well.
The most crucial bit, of course, is what’s going on with Mark (Steven Yeun) and his slowly-reforming father Nolan (J.K. Simmons). Following the Viltrumite attack on Thraxa, Mark is using his strength to help his new buggy friends repair their home world. But of course, Earth will need him back soon. Meanwhile, Nolan is in the clutches of his old Viltrumite allies
Here we also see how the new Guardians of the Globe are starting to round into shape with Black Samson (Khary Payton) comparing them to a family before adding “And like any family we’re all messed up in our own unique way.” The trailer also provides a sense of some of the threats the Guardians will be facing, which include the mind-controlling Sequids from Mars, the Lizard League nerds, and even some cheerful lad called Omnipotus.
There’s still one threat facing Mark in Invincible season 2 that looms over the rest: vengeful dimension-hopping rogue Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). And the trailer not only saves him for last but also teases a major comic moment involving him. If you don’t want to know what we’re referring to, don’t venture your way past the incoming spoiler tag (and thanks for reading!). If you do, then we’ll see you after the big yellow block below.
Warning: The following contains details from the Invincible comic that will spoil season 2.
The conclusion of the trailer finds Mark pretty worked up. Arguably just as worked up as when he discovered his own father was a supervillain. That’s undoubtedly because he just discovered Angstrom Levy in his home threatening his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh). Mark and Angstrom engage in a battle across dimensions that culminates with Mark straight up beating the man to death with his bare hands.
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be that big of a deal. Heroes defeat, and occasionally even kill, villains in the world of Invincible. But remember that Mark is still a teenager and taking the life of someone, even someone who was threatening his family, is of monumental significance for him. We can tell from the trailer alone which concludes with Mark tearfully mumbling “I’m sorry.”
Mark is still relatively early on in his superhero “career” and it’s easy to forget just how strong he is (probably because he’s usually getting absolutely lit up in fights). It’s clear, however, that at least part of him has taken to heart the “stop holding back” lesson that Nolan tried to instill in him while fighting the Viltrumites on Thraxa.
So what happens after Angstrom Levy dies? Does he stay dead or is there a convenient multiversal explanation for his eventual return? That’s a conversation for another spoiler tag section on another Invincible trailer article.
Invincible season 2 episode 5 premieres Thursday, March 14 on Prime Video. New episodes will premiere Thursdays culminating with the season 2 finale on April 4.