Invincible Season 1 Recap: What Happened to Mark, Omni-Man, Robot, and More?

When Mark’s revelatory powers finally manifest themselves in the pilot, he’s obviously more than excited to show Nolan that he has what it takes to live up to his family name. For some reason, Nolan is very tough on his son. This is the first red flag regarding Omni-Man’s personality and his expectations for those around him. The seemingly perfect family has holes that can be poked through it, and then the shocking twist comes at the end of “It’s About Time.”

Omni-Man goes into the lair of the Guardians of the Globe, Invincible’s version of the Justice League or the Avengers, and he lays waste to every last hero in villainous rage. The scene serves to demonstrate just how much more powerful Omni-Man is than Earth’s other superpowered individuals and that Nolan is absolutely just a cover-up for the true murderous evil hiding within his soul.

Mark Grayson’s Typical Teenage Life

Invincible actually spends a large portion of its first season showing the ways Mark incorporates superhero life with high school adversity. He wants to date classmate Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz) without revealing his identity to her. A roller-coaster friendship with a fellow hero, Eve (Gillian Jacobs), known as Atom Eve, brings some flair to the proceedings. And Mark’s friend William gets an interesting subplot in the back half of the season at a visit to a prestigious university.

Along the way, Mark, under his superhero name, Invincible, saves plenty of lives without spilling the beans about his double identity. He defeats a scientist named D.A. Sinclair in the episode “You Look Kinda Dead,” he overcomes Martian warfare in “Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out,” and takes a nearly lethal beating by a powerful villain named Machine Head in “That Actually Hurt.” All of these storylines help to evolve Mark into the hero he is meant to be and puts him on a collision course with his father. Mark and Debbie are unaware of the patriarch’s dastardly executions of the Guardians of the Galaxy until Debbie starts to dig into the situation mid-season. With the help of Nolan’s friend Art Rosenbaum (Mark Hamill), Debbie puts the pieces together and finds out her husband is not what he claims to be.

The Incoming Viltrumite Invasion

The climactic ending to the season ties everything together, not just for the audience but for the characters. Omni-Man is from a planet called Viltrum. And while he claims he’s on Earth to protect it from outsiders, he’s actually been carefully plotting a takeover of the planet for two decades. Mark is supposed to help his father in this quest, especially as Omni-Man points out the fragility of the human race compared to Viltrumites. This alien race is superior to humans in every way, from strength to long-lasting life.

As Omin-Man obliterates massive sectors of humans in Chicago, his attempts to show his son the feebleness of humanity fail. Mark was raised on Earth with these people. He feels it is his duty to protect them, not colonize them. When Omni-Man sees there are fundamental disagreements on the ethics of genocide, he nearly kills his son. Mark evokes a sliver of good within his father, asking him to remember the good times he had with him and Debbie in the preceding 20 years. The monologue is enough to make Omni-Man contemplate his place in the universe, and he leaves Earth for parts unknown.