Inside No. 9 Documentary Reveals the Show’s Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

“Endings are hard. We’ve always known endings are hard,” says Steve Pemberton in new BBC Two documentary Inside No. 9: The Party’s Over. He’s not just talking about devising the perfect conclusion, with the right balance of surprise and satisfaction, for an Inside No. 9 story; he’s talking about concluding the whole show.

The new hour-long doc goes behind the scenes on the ninth and final series of Inside No. 9, when he and co-creator Reece Shearsmith capped their extraordinary 55-film achievement with “Plodding On”, a guest star and Easter egg-packed finale that paid due homage to everything that’s gone before. As the documentary goes behind the camera on the creation of the show’s final six episodes, it revealed some fun Inside No. 9 trivia for fans…

Working Titles Included “No. 5” and “Behind Closed Doors”

Looking through Steve Pemberton’s old notebooks from when the show was being developed, a couple of alternative titles are listed: “No. 5” and “Behind Closed Doors”. If they’d gone with the former, then they might have stopped after the fifth series instead of the ninth, and deprived us of several great instalments. And “Behind Closed Doors” feels more like the title of a DVD Extra than the creepy, genre-hopping Inside No. 9.

The Musical Sting Was a Last-Minute Improv

According to Inside No. 9 composer Christian Henson, the show’s theme music was originally supposed to have been a fuller piece performed by a whole group of musicians, but when that composition didn’t get the thumbs-up, he took less than two minutes to improvise this eight-second pizzicato sting, and submitted it as an alternative. His sister told him that he’d be the jammiest person in the world if they went for it, and clearly, he is.