Why Terry Silver’s Betrayal Changes Everything for Cobra Kai Season 5

“Everyone has a weakness, John,” says Silver. “And mine is you.”

By betraying Kreese, Silver sheds his weakness. While sipping a 1998 Bollinger (a champagne that goes for over $1500 a bottle nowadays), Silver waves Kreese off with a dismissive piano-playing gesture as the cops take him away. In season 5, Terry Silver emerges as the top villain of Cobra Kai.

Reprising Terry Silver

Terry Silver’s return marks a significant turning point in Cobra Kai. The Cobra Kai dojo was reborn under Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the first season. But then Kreese reentered the story with that brilliant cliffhanger finale. It was a clever play, almost guaranteeing that the show would get picked up for another season. And when Silver’s return was teased in the cliffhanger finale of season 3, fans were drooling with anticipation. Throughout season four, Silver’s madness was revealed slowly, setting up fans for another yet jaw dropping season finale that left Silver in control of Cobra Kai for season five.

When Silver first appears in Cobra Kai, he’s a distinguished man of wealth, a far cry from the coked-out maniac he was in The Karate Kid Part III. He was rich back then too, the CEO of the shady toxic waste disposal company DynaTox Industries, which he got by inheritance not his own hard work. He plotted to use Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to destroy Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). But through the power of Miyagi-do, Daniel was once again victorious, claiming victory at the Under 18 All Valley Karate Championships for the second year in a row. Keep in mind that all three movies in the original trilogy take place within a little over a year – LaRusso wins two consecutive annual championships, one at the end of part one and the other at the end of part three. In between those competitions, he squeezes in a deathmatch in Okinawa with Chozen (Yuji Okamoto). LaRusso’s teen years were hectic.

The Karate Kid Part III left Silver in ruins in the end. In Cobra Kai, Silver reflects on his loss, saying that he “hit rock bottom” afterwards. DynaTox is long gone, but somehow, Silver ‘found clarity” and built himself back up. He has made another fortune somewhere else, although what he actually does for a living has yet to be made clear. Whatever business he’s in now, he’s done extremely well for himself, living a refined life of high standards. His home is a spectacular seaside mansion, and he’s accompanied by a lovely, and much younger, partner named Cheyenne (Salome Azizi). However, Cheyenne hasn’t been seen since Silver rejoined the Cobra Kai dojo.

Terry Silver 1989 vs. Terry Silver 2022

The Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III was a fairly one-dimensional character, the sort of stereotypical over-the-top villain that was prominent in eighties martial arts movies. In Cobra Kai, Silver is more sophisticated and cunning, cleverer, and more mature.